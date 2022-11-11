Engage XR launches its business-focused metaverse platform

The Engage Link platform has secured 14 launch partners and lets businesses create virtual worlds to engage directly with clients, employees and suppliers.

After months of planning, Engage XR has officially launched its enterprise-focused metaverse platform, Engage Link.

The platform has been designed with a focus on corporations, professionals, education organisations and event organisers. It lets Engage XR customers create their own virtual worlds to provide services directly to clients, along with a new way to engage with employees and suppliers.

The Irish company, formerly called VR Education, said the launch completes its transformation into a metaverse technology company.

Engage Link is an evolution of the company’s communications platform – Engage – which has grown to serve more than 180 commercial customers since its launch in 2019.

Engage XR CEO David Whelan said “the stage is set” for the professional metaverse to change how companies conduct business and communicate with employees and customers.

“We are now a leading metaverse technology company that can help make the metaverse strategies of leading global organisations a reality,” Whelan said.

“While other metaverses have focused on the social, advertising and entertainment opportunities, we have focused on creating a platform that will allow companies to better engage with their employees, customers, and suppliers around the world, and educational institutions to engage with their students.”

The platform is divided into locations called plazas, such as an enterprise plaza for corporations and a creative plaza for brands, artists and content studios.

Engage XR has secured 14 launch partners who have set up or are in the process of building metaverse locations within the platform. These partners include KPMG, the TN Group and musician Fatboy Slim.

In September, technology company Lenovo partnered with Engage XR to create an ‘always on’ virtual location within the metaverse platform. In August, Stanford University and consumer electronics business HTC were also confirmed as launch partners.

Engage XR, which was featured as a SiliconRepublic.com Start-up of the Week in 2015, provides users with a platform for creating, sharing and delivering VR content for education, training and online events through its virtual campus, office and events products.

The Waterford-based company has been pivoting its offering in recent years, and raised €9m in a share placing last year to build its ‘metaverse for business’.

