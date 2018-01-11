Enterprise Ireland reveals first start-up fund of 2018, worth €750,000

The first Enterprise Ireland CSF for 2018 is an all-sector affair.

Up to 15 start-ups will be eligible for up to €50,000 in equity funding as part of the first Enterprise Ireland Competitive Start Fund (CSF) call for 2018.

The purpose of the CSF is to accelerate the growth of start-up companies that have the capability to succeed in global markets.

“As well as crucial funding, the CSF provides valuable business support and networking opportunities to innovative entrepreneurs and companies at the start of their journey,” said the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD.

The €750,000 fund closes for applications at 3pm on 6 February. Applications and criteria can be accessed here.

Are you ready to start?

Applications from individuals, early-stage companies or prospective businesses active in the manufacturing and internationally traded services sectors, particularly within ICT, are invited.

Subsectors include: internet, games, apps, mobile, SaaS, cloud computing, enterprise software, life sciences, cleantech and industrial products.

The all-sector CSF is part of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy for increasing the number and quality of High-Potential Start-Up (HPSU) companies that have the potential to employ more than 10 people and achieve €1m in export sales within three years.

“A key priority for Enterprise Ireland is to help Irish entrepreneurs and companies with global ambition to start and grow their businesses internationally,” said Tom Early, HPSU Start department manager at Enterprise Ireland.

“This all-sector CSF, with a particular focus on the ICT sector, is the first of eight start-up funds planned for 2018 and provides a kick-start for innovative early-stage companies to get off the ground while receiving a critical funding boost of up to €50,000.”