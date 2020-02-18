Enterprise Ireland ranked second globally for seed investment

Enterprise Ireland was named as one of the top three agencies for seed funding globally, alongside two major Californian venture capital investors.

On Friday (14 February), PitchBook’s 2019 global ranking highlighted some major accomplishments for Enterprise Ireland, the Irish economic development agency that helps Irish-owned businesses deliver new export sales.

Venture capital and private equity investment platform PitchBook reported that Ireland is in second place, in terms of top VC investors in global seed funding. The rankings saw Enterprise Ireland positioned at number two globally, with 200 investments, and in first place in Europe.

According to the Irish state agency, PitchBook is used by nearly 100,000 venture capital, private equity, angel investors and investment professionals for data, research and technology profiles of global start-ups.

In first place, was Californian venture fund and seed accelerator 500 Startups, which assisted 285 start-ups in securing seed stage investments. In third place was Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play Tech Center and angel investor network Keiretsu Forum, which operates 50 chapters on three continents, which places Enterprise Ireland between two major players in VC funding.

‘Testament’ to the role played by Enterprise Ireland

Commenting on the news, head of investment services at Enterprise Ireland, Leo McAdams, said: “The focus of Enterprise Ireland’s investment strategy is to support Irish companies to start, develop and scale, resulting in an increase in exports and jobs.

“We are delighted to be ranked second globally by PitchBook and to take our place among the top VC investors worldwide. It is a testament to the important role that Enterprise Ireland investments play in supporting the development of our client companies.”

While Enterprise Ireland has yet to release figures for how much was invested in 2019, the agency invested €72m in companies in 2018. Enterprise Ireland has around 1,500 companies in its portfolio.

Additionally, the agency was ranked the fourth most active investor globally at angel and seed stage in 201, with 75 deals. It ranked fourth for early-stage investments with 84 deals, and came in seventh place for the number of late stage deals, with 41 investments made. The news comes days after CEO Julie Sinnamon announced that she will be stepping down from her role later this year.

Aside from Enterprise Ireland, Cork-founded VC SOSV also ranked as the sixth most active investor globally. SOSV made 163 investments in 2019, according to PitchBook. It also ranked in sixth place in the list of early stage company backers, with 53 investments.

In December 2019, SOSV raised a new fund worth $277m, which it plans to invest in approximately 150 new start-ups per year, particularly in the area of deep tech.

Disclosure: SOSV is an investor in Silicon Republic