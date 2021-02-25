Enterprise Ireland ranked as top VC investor globally

Pitchbook has named Enterprise Ireland as the world’s most active venture capital firm by deal count with more than 350 investments.

Having come in at second place in last year’s rankings, Enterprise Ireland has come out on top in Pitchbook’s 2020 global rankings.

PitchBook is a leading venture capital (VC) and private equity investment platform. Its annual global rankings show the most active investors around the world.

The platform is used by almost 100,000 VC, private equity, angel investors and investment professionals for data, research and technology profiles of global start-ups.

In 2020, Enterprise Ireland took the number one spot globally, with a total of 351 investments made.

With the vast majority of these investments taking place in Europe, the State agency also retained its top spot as most active investor in Europe.

Unsurprisingly, more than a third of Enterprise Ireland’s 2020 investments went to Irish start-ups, with a total investment figure of €48m.

Kevin Sherry, executive director of Enterprise Ireland, said 2020 was a successful year for Irish start-ups, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, we need to be innovative and carve out more niches in international markets where business can thrive,” he said.

Enterprise Ireland took the top spot in PitchBook’s rankings from Californian venture fund and seed accelerator 500 Startups, which is in second place globally this year with 254 investments.

Leo McAdams, head of investment services at Enterprise Ireland said the agency is delighted to take the place as “the top VC investor worldwide”.

“It is a testament to the important role that Enterprise Ireland investments play in supporting the expansion of new and established Irish companies, resulting in increased exports and employment.”

The news comes on the same week as the Enterprise Ireland Start-up Showcase, which highlights a mix of early-stage companies and high-potential start-ups.

Earlier this month, it launched its latest €1m Competitive Start Fund for early-stage start-ups.

It will provide up to €50,000 in equity funding and the agency said it is especially interested in hearing from start-ups that can help address the climate crisis.