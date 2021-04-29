Enterprise Ireland launches ‘one-stop shop’ for start-up info

The Start in Ireland portal aims to highlight the resources available for entrepreneurs that are starting or growing a business.

Enterprise Ireland is launching a new online portal for all things related to the Irish start-up landscape.

Start in Ireland is looking to provide a single repository for information that start-up entrepreneurs might need. The State agency said the aim is to simplify the process of finding relevant info and provide a pathway through the supports that are available to early-stage businesses.

‘It can be challenging to find the right information at the right time’

– JENNY MELIA

“Enterprise Ireland works closely with start-up businesses from the very early stages of development,” said Jenny Melia, divisional manager for high-potential start-ups at Enterprise Ireland.

“While there is a wide range of information available from multiple sources on how to set up your business and the supports available, it can be challenging to find the right information at the right time.”

Start in Ireland was developed with input from industry and different stakeholders. It is aimed at supporting entrepreneurs at different stages, with information for potential, new and existing start-ups.

With the portal, users can search for details on events, programmes, co-working spaces, accelerators or incubators, competitions, funding opportunities, news and more. Searches can be filtered by sector or location, and there are currently more than 550 different resources listed in the portal.

“By offering a one-stop-shop, start-ups can easily access information about the vast array of supports on offer throughout the country,” Melia added.

Start in Ireland can be accessed through Enterprise Ireland’s website, and the agency said it also is in discussions with industry stakeholders that could host the portal on their own sites to ensure wider access.

Enterprise Ireland is one of the big backers of early-stage Irish businesses through its high-potential start-up programme and other initiatives. It invested €48m in start-ups last year and was named as as one of the world’s most active VC investors by deal count.