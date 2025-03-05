Enterprise Ireland sets target to support 1,000 more start-ups

As part of its new strategy, the Government agency also aims to increase exports to €50bn by 2029.

Enterprise Ireland, the Government agency that is responsible for supporting the development and growth of Irish businesses internationally, has as unveiled its new five-year strategy.

The plan, titled ‘Delivering for Ireland, Leading Globally: Strategy 2025-2029’, sets out ambitious targets designed to grow nationwide employment, increase Irish exports and support more start-ups.

The agency wants to enhance the pipeline of scalable start-ups and aims to support 1,000 new companies over the five-year period.

It is also targeting an increase of jobs created by Enterprise Ireland-supported companies, aiming to reach 275,000 people employed by the end of 2029. This will be approximately 40,000 more jobs following its most recent figure of 234,454 in its latest annual results.

The five-year strategy has included an exports sales target of €50bn, a figure that currently stands at €34bn, and aims to have 150 large Irish exporting companies of more than 250 employees supported by Enterprise Ireland by 2029.

In order to foster Ireland’s start-up ecosystem, Enterprise Ireland also wants to deliver 10,000 enterprise engagements with Irish businesses through research infrastructure and programmes.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke, TD, said Irish exporters are a critical component of the Irish economy. “I’m pleased to see Enterprise Ireland’s ambitions under this strategy include increasing the number of internationally successfully Irish-owned companies of scale, diversifying our exports and increasing the productivity of our SME sector.”

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Niamh Smyth, TD, said the strategy focuses on competitiveness and productivity, enhancement of supports for start-ups and assisting companies to scale globally.

“I also welcome Enterprise Ireland’s commitment to continue to provide and enhance the level of targeted support, training and advice to businesses to drive the adoption of digitalisation and deployment of AI.”

Enterprise Ireland’s strategy comes two weeks after IDA Ireland launched its own five-year strategy, which aims to secure 1,000 new investments that will deliver €250bn to the Irish economy and support the creation of 75,000 new jobs.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.