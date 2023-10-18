Enterprise Ireland clients score more than €15m in US deals

Oneview Healthcare, Prodieco and Aerogen are some of the companies that have gained new business in the US during an Enterprise Ireland trade mission.

Enterprise Ireland says multiple client companies have signed significant deals worth more than €15m with US partners.

The deals were made during a joint trade visit by Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland to the US this week, in order to boost relationships with IDA client companies and promote Irish business in the US mid-west region.

One of the new deals is a multiyear agreement between Irish company Oneview Healthcare and US hospital bed supplier Baxter International. The two companies will work together to bring connected bedside technology to US customers. This tech connects patients to nurses, meal services, medical records and in-room systems.

Meanwhile, Irish engineering company Prodieco has announced a multimillion-euro deal with animal health company Zoetis. The two companies will work on global roll-out of Apoquel Chewable, which is designed to treat allergic itching and inflammation in dogs.

Galway’s Aerogen is expanding its partnership with Rush Hospital, which is based in Illinois. Aerogen has worked with this hospital over the last five years to integrate its respiratory devices and support patients that have respiratory illnesses. The Irish company also helped to develop an inhaled Covid-19 vaccine last year.

Irish agritech company MagrowTec claims to have struck a multimillion-dollar contract with a US company, which will distribute its products across 13 US states this year. The Irish company develops crop-protection tech that can reduce the waste associated with conventional pesticide spray applications.

US company Socius Ingredients and its Irish subsidiary Fusion Specialty Ingredients have announced an R&D investment in co-operation with Teagasc Moorepark in Cork. Socius will partner with Teagasc and other Irish companies to develop food ingredients that have added nutritional value.

“Demand for Irish innovation in the US is at an all-time high, with Enterprise Ireland clients achieving record exports of €5.5bn in 2022, up 13pc on the previous year,” said Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy.

“Today’s announcements are a great reflection of the market opportunity that the US represents, with North America being Enterprise Ireland clients’ third largest export market.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.