Have what it takes to build a company and create revenue for south-east Ireland?

Applications are now open for phase one of the New Frontiers programme at Waterford Institute of Technology.

If you believe that you are capable of building a new company, creating employment and generating revenue and export sales from the south-east of Ireland, the team at the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) ArcLabs is now looking for applicants for its entrepreneur development programme.

Early-stage entrepreneurs living in the south-east can now take part in a free course in innovation run by the WIT School of Business. The eight-week New Frontiers programme with the school’s innovation hub requires three hours of participants’ time each week.

Programme manager at WIT, Eugene Crehan, said that this course “gives people the opportunity to investigate their start-up idea in stealth mode, surrounded by other like-minded people, giving it the best chance for success”.

New Frontiers

The programme is part of New Frontiers – a national entrepreneur development programme implemented by Enterprise Ireland.

Delivered by third-level institutions at 16 locations around Ireland, it provides business development supports to participants. Other institutions looking for applications at the moment include TU Dublin and Athlone Institute of Technology.

New Frontiers is aimed at potential entrepreneurs who have an innovative business idea or an innovative technology that could be developed into a scaleable high-potential start-up company.

Now entering its seventh year, the intensive training and support programme provides desk space, mentoring, business master classes, networking and up to €15,000 in financial support to accelerate start-ups and further develop their innovative business ideas.

In 2016, Enterprise Ireland committed €1.5m in funding to support early-stage entrepreneurs across the south-east region over a five-year period.