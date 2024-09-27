Dublin’s Equal1 to collaborate with Nvidia on quantum

The collaboration will see Equal1 work with the chip giant on how best to apply and integrate quantum solutions.

Irish quantum computing company Equal1 has signed a memorandum of understanding with chip giant Nvidia to work together on quantum technology use cases, business models and proofs of concept.

The collaboration will focus on the integration and validation of quantum-classical infrastructure for cloud and data centre deployments.

The agreement was announced at Nvidia’s headquarters in Silicon Valley yesterday (26 September) as part of Enterprise Ireland’s trade mission to the US, led by Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment Peter Burke, TD.

The collaboration will see Equal1’s hybrid silicon classical quantum hardware and its UnityQ quantum system-on-chip combined with Nvidia’s CUDA-Q quantum software platform.

Based in Dublin, Equal1 has developed a quantum system-on-a-chip processor that integrates a full quantum system onto a single chip. The UCD spin-out won this year’s Quantum Business Innovation and Growth prize for its innovations in the field.

Equal1 CEO Jason Lynch said the the company was delighted to work with Nvidia. “We are particularly excited about the opportunity this presents to work with joint customers who see the potential of hybrid quantum classical silicon compute to deliver scalable quantum computing,” he said.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy described Equali1 as a “pioneering company” and said this new partnership “has the potential to unlock major technological advances”.

Nvidia has seen major revenue growth thanks to the recent AI boom. In August, the chipmaker reported more than $30bn in revenue in its second fiscal quarter of 2025, a 15pc increase on the first quarter and a 122pc increase year on year. The company’s net income grew to nearly $16.6bn, a year-on-year increase of 168pc.

Nividia announced recently that three supercomputing sites in Germany, Poland and Japan will be using its CUDA-Q platform to support the installation of quantum processing units.

Updated, 5pm, 27 September 2024: This article was updated to make it clear that the collaboration is about how best to integrate quantum solutions, not to develop quantum technology.