European tech investment is at an all-time high in 2021

Atomico’s latest report found that European tech investment is set to break the $100bn mark in 2021. And Dublin has performed strongly in the start-ups space.

Europe’s tech industry has continued to show strong performance in 2021 with record-breaking levels of investment, an abundance of unicorns and high levels of start-up activity comparable to the US.

This is according to VC firm Atomico’s annual report, State of European Tech 2021, published today (7 December), which found that European tech is creating value at its fastest pace ever, establishing the continent as a key global tech player with a focus on clean energy and climate.

The report projects European tech investment in 2021 to break the $100bn mark for the first time, almost three times the amount invested in the last year 2020 (which already broke records) and 10 times the amount in Atomico’s first report six years ago.

Europe’s tech unicorn count – a good measure of start-up success – has also shot up to 98 this year, while the decacorn space of start-ups valued at more than $10bn has doubled in size to 26. It estimated the total value of the European tech ecosystem to have crossed $3trn.

A large chunk of this growth has been led by VC funding, and VC firms are significantly more confident than before. The report found an 88pc increase in VC confidence in European tech in the last 12 months despite the ongoing pandemic.

“This report confirms what we’ve been seeing from our customers: the EU tech ecosystem is on fire. Five years ago, you could fit all of the continent’s unicorns in a dining room and decry Europe’s missing tech giants,” said John Collison, co-founder and president of Stripe. “Today, you’d need an auditorium with 321 seats, and you’d hear a completely different story.”

Individual funding rounds have also seen an increase in average value, with a considerable chunk of investment growth driven by rounds valued at more than $250m – growing by a factor of 10 in the last 12 months and representing 40pc of total capital invested in Europe.

Swedish battery maker Northvolt’s $2.75bn funding round in June was the highest on record this year, followed by the UK’s Cinch bagging $1.28bn and Sweden’s Klarna raising $1bn in May and March respectively. Germany had the greatest number of top 10 funding rounds in value.

For funding rounds valued at up to $5m, European start-ups have emerged as a strong contender, accounting for 3pc of all capital invested globally in the range, hot on the heels of the US – which accounts for 35pc.

Dublin has come in at fourth place in the list of top European cities based on number of start-ups valued at more than $1bn per capita, beating Paris at number five and just behind Munich, London and Berlin in the top three spots.

Overall, progress is yet to be made in the stark gender disparity in European tech, where the ratio of women leaders to founders is incredibly low. 86pc of deals in 2021 across Europe were raised by all-men founding teams. However, women make up nearly a third of the next generation of leaders operating in the European tech ecosystem.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.