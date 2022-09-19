Global fintech sector sees decline in funding in first half of 2022

In the EMEA region alone, the fintech sector has seen a $5bn drop in funding according to a KPMG report. Investment in Irish fintechs dropped 70pc.

The first half of this year has seen a decline in investment for the global fintech sector with both the value and number of deals falling since the second half of 2021, according to a KPMG report.

Total fintech investment in the EMEA region dropped $5bn to $26.6bn between H2 last year and H1 this year – driven by a decline in the deal value of mergers and acquisitions. M&A deal value in EMEA dropped by more than half from $15.7bn last year to $7.2bn in the first half of this year.

Globally, investment in fintech fell from $111.2bn across 3,372 deals in H2’21 to $107.8bn across 2,980 deals in H1’22. This was led by a decline in investment and deals volume in the Americas and EMEA regions, while Asia-Pacific attracted a record high of annual investment.

The KPMG Pulse of Fintech report on the first half of 2022 blamed the decline in investment on factors such as uncertainties related to the conflict in Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues and rising inflation and interest rates.

Payments was the fintech segment with the highest share of investment in H1 ($43.6bn) followed by crypto ($14.2bn). Other big segments include cybersecurity, insurtech and regtech.

“Heading into the second half of 2022, market challenges are expected to continue, with investors increasingly focusing on top-line revenue growth, profitability, and cash flow,” the report reads.

“M&A activity is well-positioned to grow as mature sectors see consolidation and investors look for attractive deals amidst the downward pressure on valuations and as some start-ups contemplate alternatives to downrounds.”

Irish fintech investment down 70pc

Despite a global decline in VC investment in fintech, Europe set a new record in the first half of this year.

The EMEA region saw a new record high level of funding for a six-month period ($16.6bn) led by the two largest fintech rounds in the world in H1 2022 – a $1.1bn raise by Germany’s Trade Republic and a $1bn raise by the UK’s Checkout.com.

Investment in Irish fintechs dropped by 70pc in the first half of 2022 to $259m, according to data from the report seen by The Irish Times. This is because of a drop in the large individual deals that drove last year’s record-high figures.

During the pandemic, the Irish fintech sector saw a record period of activity with $328.6m in transactions recorded in the first half of 2020.

“While [the first half of 2022] saw numerous challenges that affect the broader investment market, fintech investment is expected to remain somewhat resilient,” Anna Scally, partner and fintech lead at KPMG in Ireland, said of the latest report.

“However, deals could take longer to complete as investors become more critical of opportunities.”

