Flipdish delivers its tech to French retail giant Galeries Lafayette

The deal will see Flipdish help the chain manage its stock and make same-day food deliveries in Paris.

Irish technology is making its way into the gastronomical culture of Paris as online ordering platform Flipdish has landed a deal with upscale French retail giant Galeries Lafayette.

Flipdish, which became one of Ireland’s six unicorns last month after raising fresh funding, will provide its food ordering software to Galeries Lafayette, one of the largest department store chains in Europe.

Working with French web agency Wizzmedia, Flipdish’s tech will help the store manage its stock in real time, oversee order capacity and minimum prep times, and ensure only in-stock products are displayed on its food retail website.

The tech integration will also enable same-day deliveries in Paris from its food court, Lafayette Gourmet.

James McCarthy, one of the two Irish brothers who founded Flipdish and COO the business, said he was pleased to be working with “one of the most recognised department store chains in the world”, which is a “core of Paris’ wonderful culture and its gourmet food court is second to none”.

“This is a big milestone for Flipdish, and I am proud of our team who have come together to deliver this project. We pride ourselves on offering the best ordering platform and being a leader in digital consumer experience,” he said.

The announcement came as part of an Enterprise Ireland trade mission to Paris, where Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, TD, met with representatives from Flipdish and Galeries Lafayette to discuss technology and hospitality relations between Ireland and France.

Varadkar said at the announcement that Ireland is “quickly becoming a global hub for technology leaders and Flipdish is leading the way in digital consumer experience”.

“What Conor and James McCarthy have done over the course of the last couple of years is truly impressive and the announcement earlier this year that they achieved unicorn status demonstrates Ireland’s role in the future of global technological advancements,” he added.

Last month, the Dublin-headquartered start-up was valued at $1.25bn after a $100m investment led by Chinese tech giant Tencent. Flipdish intends to hire 700 people using the investment, around a third of which will be based in Ireland, the company told SiliconRepublic.com last month.

