Dublin-based FlowForma expands US presence with new office

With demand rapidly rising in the US, FlowForma will be based in the EI office and hopes to have its own premises in the next two years.

FlowForma, a no-code software company based in Dublin, has officially opened its first US office by taking up space at the Enterprise Ireland office in New York.

The company now plans to open its own premises within the next two years as it seeks to accelerate growth in its US business – one of its biggest markets.

FlowForma provides enterprises with no-code business process management and automation tools. It helps companies from sectors including construction, healthcare, engineering and financial services to digitise their businesses.

Last year, around 30pc of FlowForma’s revenue came from North America, where the company says demand for its cloud-native software products has grown across every sector, especially from construction and healthcare companies struggling to digitise their processes.

“We have been regular visitors to the US since we launched in 2016, but the scale of growth in the last year has made the need for a permanent presence a necessity,” said CEO Olivia Bushe.

“This new business hub will help us to facilitate regular roundtable breakfast and lunch events to better support our community, existing clients, as well as procure new business.

“St. Patrick’s Week was the perfect time to open our New York office and unveil the next phase in an Irish success story.”

FlowForma also made a major jobs announcement last June, with a commitment to create 70 new jobs over the next three years. This came soon after the company raised €4m in a round.

Marisa Mannion, senior vice-president of Enterprise Ireland USA, said that FlowForma is the “latest in a long line of Irish tech companies that have taken off in the US, shining a light on the close relationship between the two countries”.

Some of its US customers include Trident General Contracting, Rimkus Consulting Group and Dresser Natural Gas.

“Construction is a sweet spot for FlowForma because we eliminate manual, paper-based processes and address the challenges of maintaining good governance on temporary sites involving lots of suppliers,” added Bushe.

“Despite the strong uptake in the construction sector, FlowForma services customers across all industries in the United States and beyond from healthcare and manufacturing to professional and financial services and more.”

