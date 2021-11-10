8 start-ups in Ireland looking to shape the future of work

Here are some future of work start-ups from across the island of Ireland hoping to bag the top prize at Work: In Progress by Startacus.

With remote and hybrid working here to stay, eight start-ups based in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland focused on future of work have been chosen to pitch their business ideas at the Work: In Progress event organised by Startacus.

Today (10 November), these eight early-stage companies will compete to win the top prize at the live pitching event in The Mac, Belfast, with the judging panel comprising of industry leaders and investors.

Here are the eight start-ups and their ideas for shaping the future of work in different industries.

Mustard

Mustard makes software for businesses that aims to help employees gain more control over their financial future. Its pension platform links with a company’s payroll service to solve the problem of people not having enough money by the time they retire, which, according to Mustard, accounts for 61pc of European workers.

The B2B SaaS company was founded by Google employee and CEO Matthew Hewston, software engineer and CTO David McElligott, and chartered accountant and CFO Dan Malone – all three of whom are based in Dublin.

BrokerIQ

This Belfast-based software company has created a customer engagement platform for the insurance and mortgage broker industry. The BrokerIQ platform aims to help brokers increase their efficiency and client retention by giving them digital tools. The service is available as an app on smartphones and tablets and has a desktop version as well.

Some of the services offered by BrokerIQ include the automation of policy renewal dates, sending automatic notifications to clients, and organising client data by uploading policies straight to the mobile app with cloud backup. It also allows brokers to communicate with their clients through voice and video messages.

NolijWork

NolijWork is a work coordination platform for businesses in the knowledge-based financial services, insurance, legal and public sectors. It aims to make work management simpler and reduce the time taken to organise work by eliminating unnecessary emails, messages and meetings, and making important work more visible.

The software company was founded in Northern Ireland last year by Paul O’Neill. Before founding NolijWork, O’Neill was lead sales engineer at US-based software company Kofax for more than eight years.

Sonamove

With remote and hybrid work here to stay, Sonamove is a software start-up that is looking to help employees working from their desks for long hours to sit less and move more so that they can live “longer, happier healthier lives”. It is based in Northern Ireland.

CrewApp

CrewApp is a start-up working in the aviation industry to personalise airline rostering with the help of artificial intelligence and data. On a mission to “secure the future of aviation”, the CrewApp platform aims to maximise operational efficiency, team wellbeing and airline employability.

CyberPie

This Irish cybersecurity start-up creates software tools to help small business owners safeguard their organisations and take control of security. CyberPie aims to meet the increasing demand for cybersecurity and simplify the process at a time when cyberattacks are on the rise, by providing bite-sized, understandable content and tasks that can be incorporated by companies within five minutes per week.

Regtick

Regtick is another software start-up that aims to simplify the management of complex regulatory and compliance programmes through visually intuitive software. Its platform allows remote teams and businesses to track their progress in real time, save on cost and improve collaboration. Based in Belfast, it was founded by CTO Gerry Murtagh and is headed by CEO Gary Lyons.

Scanmatix

This retail technology platform uses data intelligence to help businesses make better, more informed decisions. Scanmatix aims to improve users’ vision of stock movements and provide accurate location and inventory levels for both physical and online products.

The goal is to help users increase sales and improve customer satisfaction. With offices in both Dublin and Belfast, Scanmatix was founded by CEO George Armstrong and CTO Dr Panos Georgiou.

