Field work management start-up GeoPal acquired by Totalmobile

GeoPal’s tech and employees will be integrated into the Belfast firm, which is on an acquisition spree to fuel growth.

GeoPal, a Dublin start-up that builds a mobile software solution for managing workers on the field, has been acquired by Belfast-headquartered Totalmobile.

GeoPal’s cloud tech is used by companies to manage their workforces out on the field, with a view over productivity and health and safety compliance. It has 200 companies using its software including construction firm Sisk.

No financial terms for the acquisition have been disclosed. GeoPal had raised €1.5m in funding in 2013 with Enterprise Ireland among the backers. According to filings with the Companies Registration Office, the founders put €750,000 into the company in 2020.

With its new owners, GeoPal will be re-branded under the Totalmobile banner and launched as its new Utilise product, a SaaS offering for the infrastructure and utilities sectors.

“We very much look forward to becoming Totalmobile’s centre of excellence for the Utilise product, here in Dublin,” GeoPal chief executive Gerard O’Keefe said. “We will have access to more resources to develop our product further, which will significantly accelerate our growth in the utility sector.”

Bringing GeoPal into its ranks will add to Totalmobile’s client base, with more customers in Ireland. The company, which develops field service and mobile workforce management tech, already has five offices across the UK.

“With GeoPal we have acquired some of the most flexible solutions in the market for managing profitability, productivity and health and safety compliance,” Totalmobile chief executive Jim Darragh said.

Last October, Totalmobile was bought out by private equity firm Bowmark Capital, which said it would make £100m available to finance further acquisitions by Totalmobile. Earlier in 2020, Totalmobile acquired two other outfits – Lone Worker Solutions and Global Rostering System.

“[GeoPal] marks the next step in the company’s acquisition strategy as it looks to continue and accelerate growth,” Darragh said.

“More than ever, efficient and transparent remote working is essential for many key infrastructure and utilities organisations, and it is essential that systems are in place to manage the unique risks presented, to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of employees.

Late last year, Totalmobile forecast that would make £26m in revenue in 2020.