Get the Shifts gets snapped up by Irish recruitment firm

The deal will help FRS Recruitment to expand in the temp staffing market and to develop automated recruitment tech.

Get the Shifts, a Clare-based start-up that has developed a platform for temp staffing, has been purchased by an Irish recruitment company.

FRS Recruitment said it is acquiring the start-up to grow its presence in the temporary staffing market in Ireland. It also plans to use the tech platform to help it expand into international markets.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Get the Shifts was founded in 2016 by Irish entrepreneur Hannah Wrixon. Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com previously, she explained that the aim of the company was to connect hospitality businesses with reliable, experienced temp workers on demand.

It has developed web and mobile apps, and claims that it can now connect businesses with wait staff, bar staff, cleaners and office workers with as little as three hours’ notice.

As part of the acquisition deal, Get the Shifts will now become a division of FRS Recruitment. Wrixon will become general manager of Get the Shifts and her team will also join FRS.

“We believe this acquisition is a real accomplishment for FRS as it not only brings a remarkable business under our banner, but also gives us access to the brilliant Get the Shifts team,” said Colin Donnery, general manager of FRS Recruitment.

“Everyone in recruitment can see the innovative approach that Hannah and her colleagues have brought to temporary recruitment in recent years.”

Donnery added that the acquisition will provide an opportunity to “future-proof” FRS Recruitment’s ambitions, and help it develop on-demand, fully automated staffing solutions for clients.

FRS Recruitment has 10 offices around the country, with locations in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry, Kilkenny, Offaly, Cavan and Roscommon.

Wrixon said that the company’s reach and resources will help Get the Shifts further build its platform and tap into new markets at home and abroad.

“This represents real progression for all involved with Get the Shifts, which will benefit all our existing and future customers,” she added.