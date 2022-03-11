Cork start-up Getvisibility gets €10m funding for security platform

Co-founder Ronan Murphy said 2022 is ‘shaping up to be a massive year’ for the four year old start-up.

Getvisibility, the Cork-based security start-up, has raised €10m in funding today (11 March) to invest in its fast-growing global data visibility and protection software business.

Founded in 2018, the company uses artificial intelligence to manage clients’ data and enables them to have a single, unified view of all their structured and unstructured data in one place.

In essence, Getvisibility software helps companies make the most out of data under their control by promoting best practice and governance.

The Series A funding round was led by Alpha Intelligence Capital and Fortino Capital, with participation from existing investor Sure Valley Ventures. Terry Chou of Alpha Intelligence will now join the company’s board of directors.

This comes less than a year after Getvisibility raised more than €2m last June in a funding round led by former Eir chief executive Herb Hribar, who joined the start-up as chair. Other backers included Sure Valley, Enterprise Ireland, Smarttech247, Pires Investments and Manifold.

Global growth

The company has come a long way since its founding by Ronan Murphy and Mark Brosnan. Getvisibility now counts among its clients Fortune 500 companies and governments across North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Murphy said that 2022 is “shaping up to be a massive year” for Getvisibility, as the platform accelerates its pace of innovation, R&D, sales and marketing.

“As enterprises urgently need to get to grips with data security, the machine learning capabilities of Getvisibility provide real tangible return on investment, better compliance capabilities and overall superior data security,” he said.

The company has particularly seen growth in regulated sectors such as healthcare, financial services and manufacturing, where there is an increasing need to protect data.

The funding will be used to invest in the company’s commercial team to meet this increase in demand. Getvisibility will also invest the funds in its engineering team to continue development of its machine learning technology and roll-out its ‘zero trust’ suite of products.

Brosnan, who is also the CEO of Getvisibility, said that the funding is important in the start-up’s effort to extend its expertise in zero trust architecture.

“Market response to our Synergy Pro and Focus product lines has been exceptional, and this funding enables us to build on the leadership position we have already established,” he said.

The funding is also expected to help the company accelerate growth in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, while enabling further expansion in its largest market – North America.

