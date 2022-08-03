Irish gym software firm Glofox to be snapped up by US company

Glofox and ABC said they will collectively support 31m members across more than 24,000 fitness locations around the world when the deal closes later this year.

Irish gym software company Glofox is being acquired by US-based ABC Fitness Solutions in a deal that will expand its global reach.

The transaction is expected to close later this year. While the financial details have not been disclosed, the deal is expected to be worth at least €200m, according to the Irish Times.

Co-founded in 2014 by former professional rugby player Conor O’Loughlin, Glofox provides an all-in-one management platform for fitness studios and gyms.

The platform helps fitness firms manage all aspects of their business such as customer acquisition, billing management and business intelligence. Glofox currently operates in 80 countries with support for 17 languages.

In 2020, it announced a $10m top-up of its Series A funding round and launched a new platform to allow gyms to livestream and publish on-demand content for those working out from home.

Earlier this year, Glofox shared plans to grow its team by 150 to support its global expansion. The company currently has a headcount of 220.

CEO O’Loughlin and the other two founders of Glofox, Finn Hegarty and Anthony Kelly, will continue to be leaders in the combined business once the deal closes.

O’Loughlin said the company is “thrilled” to become part of ABC, which he described as a “pioneer of the fitness industry”. The US company also provides management software and services for fitness clubs, gyms and studios.

“To be able to align with a partner that shares the same purpose and values and that can provide additional resources to drive innovation and accelerated international growth is a tremendous advantage to our team and our customers,” O’Loughlin said.

“As part of ABC Fitness Solutions, Glofox has an extremely exciting future, and we look forward to taking the combined business to the next level.”

Founded in 1981, ABC provides its SaaS management offering to more than 20,000 clubs and facilities in 75 countries. Glofox and ABC said they will together be able to support 31m members across more than 24,000 fitness locations.

“We are so excited to welcome Glofox into ABC Fitness Solutions,” ABC CEO Bill Davis said. “Its range of solutions, focus on the boutique gym and studio sector, and impressive international reach are compelling and will help cement ABC’s position as a truly global solution provider within the fitness industry.”

