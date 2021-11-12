GMIT to host start-up incubator programme for creative and tech industries

The GMIT and Creative Enterprise West (CREW) collaboration aims to further develop the west of Ireland as a hub for creative technology and content creation.

Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) has teamed up with a group called Creative Enterprise West (CREW) to a launch a new incubator programme targeting Ireland’s creative and digital entrepreneurs.

The initiative, CREW Labs, is a programme designed with early-stage start-ups in mind. Beginning in January 2022, participants will have access to industry mentors and blended learning tutorials. It will be delivered over a four-month period.

On completion, participants will be awarded a postgraduate certificate in creative entrepreneurship and enterprise development.

As well as GMIT, CREW Labs has signed a range of industry partners, including the Western Development Commission, Galway Film Centre, TG4, Gréasán na Meán Skillnet media training network, Enterprise Ireland, Local Enterprise Office Galway, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Bank of Ireland. All partners will be heavily involved throughout the course.

The programme aims to further develop the west of Ireland as a hub for creative technology and content creation.

“This is an exciting time for the creative industries and here at GMIT Cluain Mhuire Campus we’re working in partnership with CREW to develop what will be a centre of excellence incubation hub for creative industries in the west and this programme is another excellent step in achieving our goals for this growing sector,” said Dr Paddy Tobin CREW board member and head of the Design & Creative Arts School at GMIT.

Tobin’s comments were echoed by Western Development Commission’s Gillian Buckley, who said, “The Western Region has a long tradition in creativity and this programme to support creative entrepreneurs in the region will build on this tradition and accelerate the success of this sector.”

Entrepreneurs working in content development, immersive technologies such as AR and VR, virtual production, games, animation, TV and film are encouraged to apply.

Registration for the incubator programme is now open. For further information, visit the CREW website. The deadline for applications is 10 December.

