Irish audio news platform Noa gets €200,000 from Australian edtech

Go1 has partnered with Noa to bring audio news articles to the Australian edtech company’s 3.5m subscribers.

Irish audio journalism company Noa has received investment from an Australian edtech company. Noa, which stands for News Over Audio, curates and narrates opinion, feature and long-form articles from outlets such as The Economist, Bloomberg and Harvard Business Review.

It has received a €200,000 investment as part of a partnership with Australia’s Go1, which is looking to use Noa’s narrated articles in its learning platform aimed at companies of all sizes and government agencies.

“We see journalism as an important source of knowledge and learning for those looking to progress their careers. What I admire most about the Go1 team is their deep passion for learning, which is a passion the team at Noa shares,” said Gareth Hickey, founder and CEO of Noa.

“By joining forces, we’re accelerating Noa’s growth by reaching a targeted audience of learners who can now complement their Go1 courses with premium audio journalism from the world’s best publishers.”

Noa was founded by Hickey in 2017 and is headquartered in Dublin. It aims to help people understand the news better by giving listeners access to a variety of perspectives from trusted news sources, and offers a subscription service for articles that can be streamed via the company’s app or website.

Noa’s typical audience is strongest in the 18 to 44-year-old age category and 67pc of its listeners are under the age of 45.

Edtech platform Go1 has grown since it was founded in 2015 to reach a subscriber base of 3.5m learners and it sources its training from more than 150,000 learning courses.

The Covid-19 pandemic gave the Y-Combinator accelerator company a further boost as disruption in work practices led to a demand for new education approaches.

Andrew Barnes, co-founder and CEO of Go1, said that the partnership with Noa will allow Go1 to provide new ways for its subscribers to access quality journalism.

“We believe it will enable more Go1 learners to become commercially and globally aware while they’re busy and on the move.”