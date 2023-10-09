Going for Growth is looking for 60 ambitious women entrepreneurs

Now in its 16th year, the Going for Growth programme has seen more than 900 women take part and offers expert advice and learning support to help entrepreneurs hit their growth goals.

Enterprise Ireland is looking for 60 women entrepreneurs to join the latest cycle of its Going for Growth programme.

The initiative is designed for women entrepreneurs across all sectors who are strongly focused on growth. Enterprise Ireland said the programme aims to help entrepreneurs achieve their growth goals and build stronger companies, create new jobs and increase their revenue.

The initiative brings the chosen entrepreneurs together for monthly roundtable discussions facilitated by successful businesswomen known as lead entrepreneurs. Enterprise Ireland said the participation by these lead entrepreneurs is voluntary and done in a spirit of altruism, to share their experience and insights with others at an earlier stage of their growth journey.

Seven of this year’s lead entrepreneurs are former participants of the Going for Growth programme, which is now in its 16th year.

The deadline for applications for the latest Going for Growth cycle is Friday, 17 November 2023. The six-month programme will begin in January 2024 and is supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG.

“I believe our close partnership with Going for Growth provides excellent support to our incredible women entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses and achieving global ambition,” said Enteprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy.

“Strong peer groups, wonderful lead entrepreneurs, excellent formal learning opportunities and frameworks for business growth make this a ‘must consider’ for anyone seeking to accelerate her business.”

The programme has seen more than 900 women take part since it began in 2008. Enteprise Ireland said last year’s participants saw their combined turnover increase from €80.6m at the start of the cycle to almost €92.3m by the end of the six-month initiative.

Going for Growth alumni can continue to receive support after the six-months by applying for the Continuing the Momentum programme, which offers similar roundtables that include peer support, focused goals and milestones.

