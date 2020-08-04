Government steps in to change EWSS after SMEs raise concerns

After SMEs raised concerns about the exclusion of proprietary directors from the Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme, the Department of Finance has announced plans to revise this decision.

As July came to a close, the Government revealed what the later stages of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) will look like as the economy begins to reopen.

Introduced on 26 March 2020, TWSS was a scheme administered by the Revenue Commissioners with the goal of maintaining employment by supporting eligible employers and enabling them to pay staff through a Government wage subsidy.

As the scheme was only supposed to last for 12 weeks, the Government announced that it was re-examining the terms of the scheme when it was extended until the end of August back in June.

From the beginning of September, a new scheme will be introduced to replace the TWSS. The new scheme, entitled the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) was announced as part of the Government’s July Jobs Stimulus plan.

Concerns from SMEs

At present, there are 390,000 employees in Ireland who are being directly supported by the scheme and to date, gross payments to employers under the scheme amount to more than €2.3bn. The Government plans to invest a further €2.3bn in the scheme over its duration to the end of March 2021.

As the scheme evolved, businesses in Ireland began to express concerns. In a recent report from Cork newspaper The Echo, one café owner described the most recent changes to the scheme as “farcical” as company proprietary directors no longer qualify for the revised EWSS.

The café owner said that although he and his wife cook and make coffee like other employees, they will not be able receive EWSS supports, as they are directors of the company.

When the article outlining the potential implications that the revised EWSS could have for SMEs was published on Friday (31 July), Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that the Government is developing a solution.

Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, added: “I’ve spoken to the Minister for Finance on this. It’s being examined and we’ll try find a solution. I recognise how tough business is now for you and all in your sector.”

Reinstating directors

Later, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe TD announced that he has asked the Revenue Commissioners to reinstate proprietary directors to the EWSS from 1 September where they meet the objective of the scheme on retaining ordinary employees on payroll.

Donohoe asked his department to review the provision with the Revenue Commissioners during August with the goal of achieving that objective while “protecting the integrity of the EWSS,” according to the Department of Finance.

Donohoe commented: “Over the past 48 hours I have listened to the concerns of certain proprietary directors in relation to provisions of the EWSS. These proprietary directors have been using the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to retain ‘ordinary’ employees in their business over recent months and they would wish to continue to do so under the new EWSS.”

The Department of Finance said that any further changes or guidance from the Revenue Commissioners will come in “good time” for the commencement of the scheme on 1 September.