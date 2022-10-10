Irish energy tech scale-up secures €6m in debt financing to help it expand

The deal between GridBeyond and London-based fund Claret Capital will enable the renewables tech company to expand into more international markets.

Dublin headquartered GridBeyond, a company that specialises in tech for the renewable energy sector, has struck a debt financing deal worth €6m. The funding round, let by Claret Capital, will help the company’s international expansion strategy.

In the last few years, GridBeyond has already expanded into the US, Japan and Australia, among other international markets.

The company has grown revenue by an average of 75pc per annum over the last two years and is expecting a further 85pc revenue growth in 2023. Its latest funding boost brings its total capital raised to €16m. As well as the London-based pan-European investors Claret Capital, its other backers include Energias de Portugal, Electricity Supply Board, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures and Act Venture Capital.

According to GridBeyond’s chief operating officer, Richard O’Loughlin, the business is “at an exciting juncture in its evolution” and has “been scaling rapidly over the last number of years.”

He added that the funding deal with Claret Capital would further allow GridBeyond to “strengthen our position in the market and provide new opportunities to our customers not only to bolster their energy resilience and mitigate against high and volatile energy costs, but to make cost savings that can be further invested into actions that support their own net zero transition.”

GridBeyond has been commercially trading since 2010. Its tech uses AI and data science to optimise energy generation and storage and is used by clients ranging from EV fleet operators to generators and energy storage operators to maximise revenues and savings. The company also provides consulting services in the renewables space.

In response to the energy crisis, GridBeyond has developed a new hedging and trading product which can be offered alongside its funded energy storage offering.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.