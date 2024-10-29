Dublin’s GridBeyond bags $7.8m for grid services project

The funding comes from the US Department of Energy and will be used to demonstrate the scalability of the company’s technology.

Smart energy company GridBeyond has been awarded $7.8m to work on an R&D project focused on the reliability of operations for wind and solar energy.

The Advanced Reliability and Resiliency Operations for Wind and Solar (ARROWS) R&D project aims to demonstrate the scalability, cost-effectiveness and reliability of using GridBeyond’s AI-powered renewable controls platform technology to autonomously provide advanced grid services.

The funding comes from the US Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy to take part in the project, which is due to be completed by 2027.

GridBeyond will work with the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) to help fully integrate a range of inverter-based resources such as solar PV and battery storage into the state’s electricity grid.

This will involve using an AI-powered platform to forecast, optimise and control the data-rich inverter-based resources under PNM’s control in real time.

Along with GridBeyond, the ARROWS project will include the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which will provide hardware-in-the-loop, control algorithm and grid service expertise.

Additionally, electricity market consultant Utilicast will help GridBeyond navigate the state’s regulatory landscape, while New Mexico State University will collect and analyse data resulting from the demonstrations.

Ben Sigrin, senior product manager at GridBeyond and the project’s principal investigator, said the ARROWS project could “boost confidence in renewable power investment” and make New Mexico’s utility grid greener and more resilient.

“In addition to generating both economic and environmental benefits across the state, this project will serve as a template for other utilities to follow as they actively work to achieve their own green sustainability targets,” he said.

Commercially trading since 2010, when it was called Endeco Technologies, GridBeyond has developed an energy management platform that uses AI and data science to optimise energy generation and storage.

Earlier this year, the company raised €52m in a Series C financing round led by Alantra to significantly expand its US and international presence.

