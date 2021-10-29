Angel investment in Ireland now higher than 2019 levels, says HBAN

A rise in angel investment in Ireland is promising for the island’s start-up sector that had a rough year in 2020.

Angel investment activity in Ireland’s start-up sector has surpassed pre-pandemic volumes as restrictions ease and the economy opens up.

The Halo Business Angel Network, or HBAN, has reported a 13pc increase in angel investment in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2019, with €8.38m worth of funding given to Irish start-ups by angel investors.

The figure, which includes the whole island including the Republic and Northern Ireland, brings HBAN’s total contribution to the Irish start-up sector to more than €400m since its inception in 2007.

Average angel investment in each funding round stands at €324,500 which is 29pc higher than the 2019 figure of €251,000. Individual angels invested an average of €44,000 each, with many first-time angel investors participating at the more accessible €25,000 range.

Apart from funding volumes, the number of start-ups to benefit from HBAN investments in H1 has jumped from 29 to 37, signifying an increase in start-up activity despite the ongoing challenges posed by Covid-19. In 2019, a total of 66 start-ups received funding for the year.

“We have seen previously that times of crisis inspire a spirit of entrepreneurism and the first half of this year is testament to the quality of start-ups that are pitching to our angel investors,” said HBAN all-island director John Phelan.

“To maximise potential returns for our angels, each company is assessed and mentored by our team to ensure that they are investor-ready before pitching.”

A joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland, Invest NI, and InterTradeIreland that aims to promote angel investment on the island, HBAN has a network of 600 angel investors across Ireland.

It is managed by Dublin Business Innovation Centre (BIC) in partnership with regional BICs in Cork, Galway, and Waterford, as well as Clarendon Fund Managers in Northern Ireland.

Half a billion goal

A TechIreland report last year highlighted that Irish tech start-ups continued to raise funding during the pandemic. But it said there was evidence that early-stage companies were finding it “particularly difficult” to secure backing.

Earlier this year, it reported a dip in 2020 investments with only €14m pumped into 59 Irish early-stage start-ups. Average deal size for investors was €250,000 and common areas for investment were medtech, ICT and manufacturing.

“Aside from the funding, the increase in angel activity is a good sign for start-ups in Ireland, as angel investors also offer industry-specific guidance and contacts that are so vital for businesses in their early years,” Phelan added.

“Angel investment is also important in helping start-ups to leverage funding from additional sources that they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.”

Some of the companies HBAN has helped fund so far this year include Belfast-based hiring software company SeeMeHired.com, which secured €300,000, and Kerry-based online home buying platform Lintil, which raised €270,000 through HBAN’s Kerry branch.

HBAN has repeatedly advocated for reforms to the Government’s Employment and Investment Incentive scheme, which provides tax relief to some investors, in order to stimulate more investors to take a punt on early-stage companies.

“We are very excited to pass the €400M milestone and look forward to reaching half-a-billion in the near future,” Phelan said.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.