15 start-ups in Europe shaking up the future of healthcare

From devices that help monitor Parkinson’s to VR tech for healthcare training, here are some of Europe’s most promising medtech start-ups.

As the eight billionth human was officially born yesterday (15 November) according to the UN, having access to good healthcare is more important than ever. And for centuries, technology has been helping those in the medical profession to find smarter and faster ways to treat patients.

This Future Health Week, we look at some of Europe’s most promising budding businesses that are developing technologies to address everything from helping treat Parkinson’s and monitoring health on the go to training medical professionals using virtual reality tech.

Here are 15 start-ups based in Europe that are helping the healthcare industry to keep up with technologies to make human lives healthier.

Acurable

Based in London and Seville, Acurable is a medical device company that is developing wearables to help patients monitor health from the comfort of their home. Its first product, AcuPebble SA100, is a device that detects and monitors obstructive sleep apnoea, a potential serious condition in which the walls of the throat relax and narrow during sleep – obstructing breathing. The device is approved both in Europe and by the FDA.

Last month, Acurable announced an €11m raise in Series A funding led by Kibo Ventures. It was founded in 2016 by Esther Rodriguez-Villegas and Emilio Sanz.

Advitos

This Munich-based medtech has developed the Advos multi-organ support device, which can support a critically ill patient’s lungs, liver and kidneys while also correcting blood pH. Advos was developed by Advitos deputy CEO and COO Catherine Schreiber and her late mentor Bernhard Kreymann. Just last month, Schreiber was awarded the Woman Leadership Award at an EIT Summit.

Akara Robotics

Trinity spin-out Akara Robotics is a growing Irish start-up that has built a fully autonomous UV disinfection robot called Violet, which aims to reduce turnaround times in clinical settings. It started its business in 2019 with Stevie, a social care robot designed to interact with older people and help in nursing homes and retirement communities.

Last month, the start-up revealed that one of its decontamination robots was being tested in a UK hospital.

AuriGen

AuriGen has developed a heart implant meant to treat both the stroke and arrhythmia risk associated with atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

Founded in 2016, the company is led by Tony O’Halloran and Dr John Thompson. The BioInnovate Ireland spin-out, based in Galway, raised €2.5m from the EU Horizon 2020 SME Instrument funding scheme in 2018.

CapBuster

Based in Galway, CapBuster is pitched as a revolutionary medical device designed to penetrate completely blocked arteries by incorporating engineering intelligence at a nano-level in angioplasty. Supported by EIT Health, the company’s main device comprises a guidewire and balloon catheter combination device, with the addition of patented screw-thread technology.

CroiValve

CroíValve, which spun out of the Trinity Centre for Biomedical Engineering in 2018, developing a device to fix the tricuspid heart valve without the need for surgery. Founded by Dr Lucy O’Keeffe, Dr Martin Quinn, Dr Paul Heneghan and Prof Bruce Murphy, the former SiliconRepublic.com Start-up of the Week raised €8m earlier this year to fund its clinical study.

Enzyre

This Dutch start-up has developed an ambulant – or mobile – diagnostic platform for blood coagulation testing in patients. Led by CEO Guido Maertens, the Enzyre platform requires a small volume of blood to measure up to sixteen reactions simultaneously with high sensitivity and specificity. This can be achieved in any setting, from the laboratory to one’s home, allowing for more dynamic testing.

Earlier this month, Enzyre announced it raised €12m in Series A funding led by Oost NL to establish manufacturing capabilities.

Ganymed Robotics

Based in Paris, Ganymed Robotics is on a mission to develop the next generation of robotic assistance technologies for orthopaedic surgeons. The medical device start-up has developed a surgical robotic assistant for total knee arthroplasty to simply workflow and increase efficiency for surgeons. Ganymed raised €21m in the first close of its Series B funding in July, led by Cathay Health.

Intressa Vascular

Formerly known as Cardiatis, this Belgian clinical-stage medical device company developed a proprietary technology that allows to produce a multilayer stent. Intressa Vascular’s Allay aortic stent aims to treat the life-threatening Type B aortic and residual dissections in a streamlined procedure.

Led by CEO Pierre Douette and CSO Diane Lejeune, Intressa secured €18m in financing led by international investors.

InVera Medical

One of four Irish businesses to receive funding through an EIC Accelerator’s first round of 2022, InVera was previously known as Venari Medical. The NUI Galway BioInnovate spin-out has developed a minimally invasive medical device that it hopes can tackle chronic venous disease (CVD) at early and extreme stages.

InVera Medical was founded in 2017 by Stephen Cox, Nigel Phelan and Sean Cummins.

Lifelet Medical

Another Galway-based medtech, Lifelet Medical is developing a novel polymer heart valve replacement – free from animal tissue – for patients suffering from heart valve disease. The technology aims to improve clinical outcomes and increase valve durability, while reducing the cost and carbon footprint of valve manufacturing today.

Lifelet was one of four Galway companies to compete in MedTech Innovator 2021.

Ochre Bio

This Irish-founded biotech start-up is testing therapies that can regenerate poor quality donor livers, with the aim of giving more people access to quality organs for transplants. Based in Oxford, Ochre Bio was founded by Quin Wills and Athlone native Jack O’Meara in 2019. has generated spatial-sequencing, single-cell sequencing and imaging data in more than 1,000 diseased human livers across three continents.

Last month, Ochre Bio raised $30m in a Series A funding round backed by EIT Health.

OneProjects

OneProjects is an Irish-German medtech that develops 4D cardiac imaging technology. Last year, the medial device start-up raised $17m to support the development of its Verafeye technology, which is designed to treat AFib.

Verafeye uses advanced imaging and data analytics in conjunction with its catheter-based sensor system to provide 4D data from within the heart, with the aim to increase the efficacy and safety of treatment.

Oxford Medical Simulation

London-based Oxford Medical Simulation is on a mission to marry virtual reality technologies with healthcare. Founded by Jack Pottle and Michael Wallace in 2017, the start-up provides VR-based medical simulation for training healthcare professionals to provide patient management without risking lives.

The company raised £2.1m in funding last month backed by ACF Investors and Dr Nicolaus Henke.

Serg Technologies

Another London-based medtech, Serg Technologies has developed a device that provides early diagnosis and monitoring of neurodegenerative movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.

Founded in 2019 by Dr Ravi Vaidyanathan and Dr Sam Wilson, uses acoustic sensors to detect movement and assess the state of a patient’s muscles to provide a more objective way to identify symptoms and measure severity. It raised £1.6m in a recent funding round.

