Deep-tech start-ups selected for international Hello Tomorrow accelerator

70 projects ranging from advanced computing and digital health to energy and sustainability have a chance of winning the €100,000 prize at the Paris event.

Hello Tomorrow, a Europe-based accelerator that focuses on deep-tech start-ups, has announced the 70 finalists in its latest global challenge.

The 70 projects were selected from a pool of more than 4,000 applications reviewed by a jury of international experts.

Organisers said the finalists stood out across several categories, including technological innovation, economic viability, leadership and potential impact on industries, society and the planet.

From making healthcare more accessible and finding new treatments for complex health problems, to designing new ways to tackle carbon emissions and creating more sustainable materials, these start-ups cover a wide range of areas.

“It’s hard to feel anything but optimism for the future when looking at these start-ups,” Arnaud de la Tour, CEO and co-founder of Hello Tomorrow.

“They reveal the extraordinary ways nature and science can come together to radically reshape our society and industries for the better.”

Projects have been classified into 11 categories, including advanced computing and electronics, digital health and medical devices, energy, environment, food and agriculture, and sustainable construction and infrastructure.

One of the challenge finalists for example, France’s WeLinQ, has developed technology that enables quantum computing by interconnecting quantum processors to increase their computational power. Another, Spain’s Nanostine, is designing a new way of coating surfaces with nanoparticles to improve their performance.

Italy-based UBT is designing a novel microwave-based imaging technology to provide safe breast cancer screening. Meanwhile, the UK’s Ionate is developing a new device to replace traditional transformers and enable resilient, flexible power grids.

All 70 finalists will pitch their ideas to a jury at this year’s Hello Tomorrow Global Summit to be held in Paris on 9 and 10 March.

The winning start-up will win a grand prize of €100,000, while second and third will win €30,000 and €20,000 respectively. Ten start-ups will receive prizes such as customised coaching sessions and introductions to potential investors and clients.

