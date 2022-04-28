Proptech start-up Home Made enters the Irish market

Following its success in the UK, Home Made’s founder and CEO said Dublin is the perfect place to start “our international journey”.

UK-based property technology company Home Made has announced its entry to the Irish market, with its first letting services in Dublin planned for later this year.

The proptech is largely focused on build-to-rent (BTR) developments, particularly those aimed at tech professionals in Dublin’s Silicon Docks. Home Made said it will offer a better rental option for both tenants and landlords, with its first live sites planned for the end of the second quarter of the year.

Founded in 2017, Home Made said its digital technology allows it to let properties faster than conventional methods and for less cost. Home Made said its average time to let out a property is eight days, compared to the 24-day industry average.

The company said it builds data analysis tools for its BTR partners and processes millions of data points every month, to provide market-wide analysis for its clients. Home Made said its fee structure and the savings made by BTR partners can be passed onto renters, to create a more affordable rental landscape in Dublin.

Home Made founder and CEO Asaf Navot said: “Our goal is to provide people with a better way to rent, and our expansion to Ireland represents an important milestone in our path to further international expansion, impacting a larger number of renters with our digital-first customer journey.

“As one of Europe’s leading tech hubs, Dublin is the perfect place to start our international journey, and it is long overdue a digital letting service to serve the many tech professionals living and working in Silicon Docks,” Navot added.

The proptech said that its combination of technology and data analytics reduces the time it takes for a BTR development to reach stable occupancy by 25pc, compared to existing letting agent methods.

The UK start-up said it is currently engaged with around 250,000 tenants, more than 5,000 private landlords and markets more than 60,000 BTR properties across the UK. Some of its BTR clients include Greystar, Grainger, Get Living, Quintain, M&G and Moda Living.

“We will demonstrate that, with the right operational model for finding residents efficiently, investors can generate healthy ROI without charging more than locals are willing or able to pay,” Navot added.

