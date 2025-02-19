HP to acquire much of Humane’s assets, as AI Pin is dropped

The hardware start-up is immediately discontinuing its poorly reviewed product, with devices expected to cease functioning by the end of the month.

HP has announced that it has a definitive agreement to acquire much of US-based Humane’s AI capabilities, including their AI-powered platform CosmOS, technically skilled employees and intellectual property, including more than 300 patents and patent applications.

In line with the acquisition, Humane, which was founded by former Apple designers Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, will cease to produce the AI Pin, a screenless wearable powered by AI technology. The device was launched in 2023, however, a hefty price tag, poor reviews and issues of functionality, such as overheating draining battery and causing a fire hazard, led to mass product returns.

HP will now be bringing on board a number of Humane’s skilled engineers, architects and product innovators, who will form HP IQ, the company’s new AI innovation lab, which will focus on building an intelligent ecosystem across HP’s products.

Reportedly, in May 2024, Humane sought to be acquired for between $750m and $1bn, however, HP has since stated it will close the deal at the end of the month for $116m.

AI Pins that have already been purchased will cease to function by 28 February and after that devices will no longer connect to Humane’s servers.

Speaking about the news, Tuan Tuan, the president of technology and innovation at HP said “This investment will rapidly accelerate our ability to develop a new generation of devices that seamlessly orchestrate AI requests both locally and in the cloud.

“Humane’s AI platform CosmOS, backed by an incredible group of engineers, will help us create an intelligent ecosystem across all HP devices, from AI PCs to smart printers and connected conference rooms. This will unlock new levels of functionality for our customers and deliver on the promises of AI.”

Also commenting, Bongiorna and Chaudhri said, “We’re excited to join HP at such a pivotal moment in the industry and help shape the future of intelligent experiences. HP’s scale, global reach and operational excellence, combined with our design-led approach, integration technology and engineering expertise will redefine workforce productivity.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.