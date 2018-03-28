10 promising tech start-ups join Belfast’s Ignite NI Accelerator

Top start-ups selected for the Ignite NI Accelerator hail from Northern Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, London, Liverpool and Dublin.

The first ever Ignite NI Accelerator programme will take 10 high-potential start-up teams from Northern Ireland and beyond through an intensive programme.

All of the companies are at a stage where they are looking to raise between £250,000 and £1m in funding. Over the course of the 12-week accelerator, they will receive mentoring and practical advice from start-up experts and investors to equip them on that journey.

Participants in the Invest Northern Ireland-backed accelerator also receive a £15,000 convertible loan and nine months’ free co-working space at the Ormeau Baths tech hub in Belfast.

Along with connecting with the tech ecosystem in Belfast, they will also benefit from attending study visits to London, San Francisco and New York to meet other tech sector founders and investors.

A global cohort

“It is particularly gratifying that companies from England and Dublin are joining the programme, with one of our founders even hailing from as far away as New Zealand and Australia,” said Tristan Watson, programme director at Ignite NI.

“It is testament to the fact that Belfast’s tech scene is rapidly evolving into a desirable location for like-minded entrepreneurs to cultivate their start-up companies.”

Here are the 10 firms taking part.

CADshare

CADshare connects manufacturers with their customers for frictionless spare-parts commerce.

Cloudsmith

Cloudsmith helps companies to distribute their software artefacts with a simple, secure and centralised repository service.

Continually

Continually helps businesses to automate customer acquisition by replacing their online contact forms.

Datch

Datch is building a smart voice assistant for factories, giving instant access to sensor values and asset information, and allowing people to connect and interact with existing in-house systems.

iSensing

iSensing collects full spectrum data by deploying sensor networks in cities capturing citizen data, real-time movements and duration.

Landed

Landed is a multi-channel recruitment automation platform.

Locate a Locum

Locate a Locum is an online web and mobile application that connects locum pharmacists directly with pharmacies.

Performa Sports

Performa Sports is an iPad application with an integrated cloud analytics platform to enable coaches to easily track real-time data.

Prospr

Prospr is a marketplace for business software and services that helps businesses personalise their software.

Veri

Veri digitises the quality systems associated with training to ensure ROI and measure training outputs.