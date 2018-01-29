Europe-wide call for start-ups to join Belfast’s Ignite NI accelerator

Tech start-ups from outside the UK can apply to the Belfast accelerator for the first time and avail of up to £20,000 in support.

European start-ups are being encouraged to vie for places on the 12-week Ignite NI accelerator programme, the first time start-ups from outside the UK have been invited.

Successful applicants will benefit from a £15,000 loan, with an additional £5,000 available to any companies taking part from outside the UK.

‘Regardless of where you are currently based, if you have a start-up business which has gained some traction and you’re now looking to grow, we would encourage you to apply’

– PETER EDGAR

Tristan Watson, managing director of Ignite, and Peter Edgar, programme manager at Ignite NI, have called on start-ups from around Europe to come and be part of Belfast’s burgeoning tech scene.

“It’s an exciting time to be in Belfast – it’s a city that is rapidly evolving and which is now the home of so many innovative start-ups,” Watson said.

“The Ignite NI Accelerator offers companies the option to grow their start-up in a tech-focused environment, supported by creative and ambitious thinkers.”

The deadline for applications to the Ignite NI Accelerator is 14 February 2018, with the programme running for 12 weeks from 26 March. Interested start-ups can apply here.

Spark your interest?

The programme is designed to support established technology companies that have already launched and now need help scaling and raising further investment.

The programme also includes nine months’ free co-working space at the Ormeau Baths tech hub and access to some of the best mentoring and practical advice on offer from start-up experts and investors.

“Regardless of where you are currently based, if you have a start-up business which has gained some traction and you’re now looking to grow, we would encourage you to apply for Ignite NI and come over to cultivate your company in Belfast,” Edgar said.

“Ormeau Baths is home to a growing community of like-minded tech entrepreneurs and we believe that community will be hugely beneficial to anyone taking part in the accelerator. So, take a look and get your application in now.”