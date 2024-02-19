Imvizar: Dublin start-up on its way to becoming the Netflix of AR

Founded by Michael Guerin and Adele Keane in 2021, Dublin-based Imvizar wants to change the way we tell stories using the power of augmented reality tech.

When artificial intelligence took centre stage in the world of tech last year, another emerging technology had to give way by stepping back for a while: virtual and augmented reality.

But with recent in advances in the space such as Meta’s Quest 3 and the release of Apple Vision Pro earlier this month, VR and AR tech is seeing something of a comeback as the metaverse once again looks like a viable prospect for future experiences.

And our latest Start-up of the Week, Imvizar, finds itself scaling in the midst of all of this. Founded by Michael Guerin and Adele Keane in 2021, Imvizar wants to change the way we tell stories using the power of augmented reality.

“We’ve made it simple for anyone to craft and share spatial stories, thanks to our no-code tool and platform,” says Guerin, an expert in extended reality and smart city projects who is CEO of the company.

“Our mission is to deepen connections between people and places. Whether it’s a bustling tourist spot, a serene public park or a buzzing tech office, we aim to make every visit unforgettable through immersive storytelling. Imvizar brings narratives off the page and into the environment around you, turning locations into interactive stages for stories.”

In just three years of existence, Imvizar has launched more than 70 experiences around the world, with clients such as Salesforce, Carlichauns and North Carolina State University. These AR experiences have made their way into tourist attractions across several counties in Ireland, from Sligo, Kerry and Cork to Waterford and Dublin.

According to Guerin, who previously led the Smart Docklands programme in Dublin, Imvizar has been described by some as the ‘Netflix for AR’. It helps that Keane, who is chief operations officer and creative director at the start-up, has previously worked on 3D projects with Netflix and DreamWorks.

“We’re not just about watching stories unfold; we’re about stepping into them, making every story a journey to be explored. This innovative leap into spatial storytelling opens up a new world of creativity and engagement, inviting everyone to not just tell stories but to live them,” Guerin explains.

“We’re diving into a market at the crux of a major shift in storytelling and technology. Today’s world craves visual storytelling; it’s how younger generations communicate, through platforms like Snapchat and Instagram.”

Keane said that while she appreciates storytelling in all its forms – from literature to films and animation – it’s the creation of innovative narrative techniques that truly excites her.

“This is what launched me into the world of AR and ignited my passion for location-based storytelling. My goal is to enable others to create the same AR stories that I do.”

Making history, fiction and imagination accessible

Storytelling has seen a shift from the desktop into mobile computing, and now, with giants like Apple and Meta leading the charge, into spatial computing with the advent of AR and VR headsets.

This evolution, Guerin says, shows a “clear demand” for immersive, visual experiences and communication, and that an opportunity lies in “bridging the gap” between this desire for immersive storytelling and the emerging realm of spatial computing.

“Currently, creating content for this space is predominantly a developer’s game, requiring coding skills that many potential storytellers lack,” he goes on.

“We envision a world where creating 3D content is as accessible as designing a flyer on Canva – no years of learning complex software needed. Connectivity has evolved too; from passive interactions, 4G brought us video, and now 5G is paving the way for digital overlays, transforming our interactions from flat screens to three-dimensional, immersive experiences.

“We believe in content that enhances the world around us, offering digital layers that add to our reality, not isolate us within it. Consider the evolution of a city like Dublin across centuries – 1720, 1850, 1916 and 1985 – each period offering a distinct backdrop for countless stories.”

This scenario, according to him, is true for every location around the globe, each with its own unique tales waiting to be told.

“Our goal is to empower anyone to create and share these stories, making history, fiction and imagination accessible and interactive through the lens of AR. In doing so, we’re not just changing how stories are told, we’re redefining the relationship between narrative, space and audience engagement.”

Imvizar’s target market? Guerin says the technology is for anyone with a story to tell.

“From filmmakers to big brands, we empower creative individuals across the board to share their visions in an engaging, interactive manner, without the barrier of technical know-how,” he says.

“Our platform is built on the principle that technology should be guided by intuition, making it accessible and easy to use for everyone. We’ve engineered our tools to let users create and access AR content effortlessly, without requiring them to understand the complex technology underneath.”

Currently finalising a smaller investment round that will bolster its capabilities, Imvizar is focusing on its no-code tool and expanding its development team. Guerin said there are plans to open a more substantial investment round towards the end of this year or early next year.

It raised €800,000 in seed funding about a year ago in an oversubscribed funding round, backed by Enterprise Ireland and the Halo Business Angels Network. Other backers included former Meta executive Gareth Lambe and Pigsback.com founder Michael Dwyer.

“By strengthening our development capabilities now, we’re setting the stage for accelerated growth and expanded market reach in the near future,” Guerin says. “Our goal with the upcoming larger investment round is to further solidify our position in the market, drive innovation and expand our impact globally.”

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.