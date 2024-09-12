Irish start-up raises €1.5m for ‘no-code’ AR creation tool

‘We’re breaking down the barriers to AR content creation, enabling anyone, anywhere, to produce immersive experiences,’ Imvizar’s founder said.

Dublin-based Imvizar has raised €1.5m to launch Lureo, a tool that allows users to create their own augmented realities (AR) without any code or design experience.

The funding was led by venture capital firm Delta Partners and supported by former head of Meta Ireland Gareth Lambe, founder of Pigsback Michael Dywer, former CTO of Ooredoo Nigel Byrne and Enterprise Ireland.

The start-up plans to use the funds to further develop its products and to expand operations into the US.

Founded by Michael Guerin and Adele Keane in 2021, the company has designed its AR creation tool for a diverse range of creators, from filmmakers and educators to marketers and brand strategists, to bring their stories to life in augmented reality.

“Our mission is to make spatial storytelling as mainstream and accessible as possible,” said Guerin. “With Lureo, we’re breaking down the barriers to AR content creation, enabling anyone, anywhere, to produce immersive experiences.”

Imvizar creates location-specific AR experiences for its clients. Recently, the company created an AR experience for popular trails along Sydney’s Maroubra and Coogee coasts, enabling visitors to learn and explore independently.

Similarly, visitors of Spike Island in Cork can also view an AR digital trail created to showcase historical events in an immersive manner.

Guerin told Siliconrepublic.com earlier this year that the company’s mission is to “deepen connections between people and places”.

“Whether it’s a bustling tourist spot, a serene public park or a buzzing tech office, we aim to make every visit unforgettable through immersive storytelling.”

Imvizar hosts more than 80 AR experiences across eight countries for clients including Salesforce, Grant Thornton and North Carolina State University.

The company raised €800,000 in seed funding early last year in an oversubscribed funding round.

