Index Ventures is offering the next generation of innovators $3.1bn in funds

The VC firm has added two new funds worth $900m and $2bn respectively to its previously announced seed fund worth $200m.

Index Ventures has pledged $3.1bn in funds to support new businesses that have emerged during the pandemic.

The VC company, which has headquarters in London and San Francisco, says it wants to invest in the “next wave of founders, across all stages and geographical locations”, especially those who defied the challenges presented by Covid-19.

The funds available include two new funds and one that was previously announced a few months ago.

Index partner Mike Volpi commented on the announcement of the additional funds: “At Index, we believe in partnering with founders from the beginning of their journey through their IPOs. These funds will support new ventures through all of the stages of growth, from ideation to maturity. We’ll be investing in companies across sectors, particularly in consumer, enterprise, software infrastructure, gaming and fintech, where we’ve established leadership and expertise.”

The new early-stage fund Index Ventures XI is worth $900m, while the new growth fund Index Ventures growth VI totals $2bn.

The previously announced seed fund Index origin is worth $200m.

In a Q&A on the Index Ventures’ website, the company’s partners, Jan Hammer and Volpi both said the pandemic had provided a springboard for more innovative entrepreneurs to emerge.

As industry veterans the pair said they believed it was important to develop relationships with the next generation of innovators.

Volpi commented: “We’re going to see innovation happening in unexpected places, in terms of both sectors and geographies. At the same time, what used to be venture capital’s primary product— capital —is no longer its main selling point. The next generation of entrepreneurs is looking for expertise and personal relationships with their investors, where we become partners, advisors, mentors and coaches. Capital is a commodity, but the relationships it comes with can’t be commoditised.”

Hammer said the pandemic had a forced digitisation on a lot of businesses, which separated the innovators from the technophobes, creating new opportunities for the former.

He added: “It’s also accelerated the trend of technology underpinning every sector. The essence of entrepreneurship is positivity— trying to overcome obstacles and turning them into opportunities. We’ve seen that across the board, both within our own portfolio as well as externally in newly-born companies, and those that have started scaling during the pandemic.”