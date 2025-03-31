Indi: A travel-tech platform connecting travellers with locals

Founded in 2022, this Italian start-up wants to be the world’s leading platform for ‘authentic travel experiences’.

Luca Di Pierro is no stranger to the world of start-ups.

A serial entrepreneur, he has founded and co-founded a variety of companies, including co-working hub Fabbrica Campus and content agency Zero Design Studio.

During a work trip, another idea came to Di Pierro. He wondered about how much more meaningful travel could be if we had access to real, local encounters instead of just tourist guides.

From there the idea was set, and Di Pierro promptly teamed up with finance expert Stefania Ingannamorte and tech and start-up expert Fabio De Martino to establish our latest Start-up of the Week, Indi.

Indi is an Italian start-up that is developing a tech platform to connect travellers with locals, with the hope of providing more “authentic” travel experiences.

“Through the Indi app, explorers (travellers) can discover unique, off-the-radar experiences curated by locals (Indi, from ‘indigenous’) whether it’s learning a centuries-old craft, sharing a home-cooked meal or simply exploring a city through the eyes of those who live there,” explains Di Pierro.

“We believe that the future of travel is not just about places, it’s about people, stories and meaningful encounters. For this reason, every explorer has the opportunity to connect with the perfect local guide through our matchmaking system, which recommends only those with the closest affinities in interests and passions, ensuring the best experience possible.”

The journey

As explained by Di Pierro, Indi’s platform features a number of functions, such as booking, messaging, and a trust and verification system. It also features what the team refers to as a “powered matching” system, where travellers are paired with locals based on interests, experiences and travel styles.

Di Pierro adds that the team is currently working on adding artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to the matching system.

“We’re developing AI-powered suggestions to make matching even more personalised, recommending Indi and experiences based on each traveller’s interests and past choices.”

Indi has marked some considerable milestones since its inception in 2022, including recent in-person gatherings and team growth. The start-up – which is headquartered in Bari – is also currently developing a web app which Di Pierro says is designed to enhance the B2B experience for tour operators, destination management companies, small businesses and travel agencies, providing a “way to connect with curated authentic experiences”.

The company will also soon be participating as an official partner at ABCD Bari, an event for digital nomads and remote work professionals in southern Italy.

However, the start-up has also run into challenges along the way, such as building trust in a new travel platform.

“People are accustomed to traditional travel platforms, so introducing a more human-centred approach requires a lot of education,” explains Di Pierro. “We’ve also had to find the right balance between supply and demand – growing our network of Indi hosts while attracting enough travellers to sustain our ecosystem has been tricky.

“On top of that, we’ve had to focus on tech development, making sure that the platform remains intuitive as we continue to scale.”

The destination

Despite the challenges, Di Pierro has no shortage of enthusiasm for being involved in the European start-up scene.

“We’re excited to be part of a growing European start-up ecosystem, where travel-tech, community platforms and experience-based businesses are gaining momentum,” he says.

“At the same time, we see an opportunity to bridge the gap between tech and human connection, leveraging digital tools to create real-world impact, rather than just virtual interactions.”

Di Pierro says the start-up’s first international expansion milestone will take place next month, when Indi hosts an in-person gathering in London. The company is also planning on expanding its Indi Ambassador Program to 25 cities including Paris, Barcelona, Vienna, Berlin and Copenhagen.

When asked about funding, Di Pierro says that the start-up is “actively exploring opportunities” to accelerate its growth, which the team sees huge potential for because of the “overwhelming” response from its community.

“Things are moving fast at Indi,” he says, “and we’re seeing strong momentum across community growth, product development and strategic partnerships.

“We want Indi to be the world’s leading platform for authentic travel experiences, connecting people and creators, transforming the way people explore new places, one real connection at a time.”

