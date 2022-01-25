InfraVia closes €501m growth fund for Europe’s B2B tech scale-ups

Paris-headquartered InfraVia has already backed Spanish unicorn Jobandtalent and now plans to develop around 15 ‘European tech champions’.

Private equity firm InfraVia Capital Partners has closed on a €501m growth fund aimed at Europe’s B2B tech scale-ups.

The Paris-headquartered firm has already invested in more than 40 companies across 13 different countries. Its latest fund was supported by French and European institutions, family offices and private entrepreneurs.

InfraVia said its objective with the growth fund is to identify and support around 15 “European tech champions”.

Its team of 10 experienced investors will provide strategic and operational support for growing companies. They will assist scale-ups with internationalisation, improvements in structure across functions, M&As and the implementation of sustainable and green policies.

The fund size will help InfraVia position itself as a lead backer in rounds of €20m to €100m, with an investment capacity of between €15m and €50m per transaction.

Vincent Levita, founder and CEO of InfraVia, said that the firm is now “well positioned in two of the most attractive strategies in the market” – infrastructure and tech.

The team invested in seven European companies in 2021. These are Spanish company Jobandtalent, French and US company SightCall, Paysend from the UK, Botify from France, Foodles from France, Ometria from the UK and Polish company Packhelp.

Guillaume Santamaria, partner at Infravia, said that initial results have been “extremely satisfying” with its first portfolio company, digital temp staffing agency Jobandtalent, recently becoming a unicorn.

“2021 has been a decisive year for the launch of this new strategy at Infravia,” he added. “We now have the perfect instrument to capture opportunities in European late-stage tech and to support talented entrepreneurs in their market conquest over time.”

Adrien Ménard, co-founder and CEO of enterprise SEO platform Botify, said Infravia’s team demonstrated “real conviction” regarding his company’s market. “Their experience in accompanying scale-ups internationally and their expertise in terms of SaaS platforms will be very useful for us in the next stage of our development.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.