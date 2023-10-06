Innovation hub opens in Donegal to support tech start-ups

The Inishowen Innovation hub features gigabit fibre broadband and various facilities to support tech-focused entrepreneurs and global businesses looking for a satellite location.

A new innovation hub has opened in Donegal to support entrepreneurs and the development of disruptive technologies in the north-west of Ireland.

The new space is 700 sq metres in size and is designed for local tech businesses and as a satellite location for global companies looking to create a European base. It features gigabit fibre broadband provided by Vodafone and SIRO, along with office space, co-working spaces, meeting rooms and conference facilities.

The Inishowen Innovation hub was officially opened in Buncrana today (6 October) by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, TD.

“This hub will be a game changer for Buncrana, Inishowen and the north-west and will help current businesses and new businesses flourish in the area,” McConalogue said. “My thanks to all those involved for their hard work in making this day happen.”

The new site is co-funded by Donegal County Council and the Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF), which is administered by Enterprise Ireland. Maebh Conaghan, the regional director of the west and north-west for Enterprise Ireland, said €1.1m was allocated under the REDF to support the hub.

“The Inishowen Innovation hub in Buncrana is focused on supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Inishowen Peninsula and the north-west region, with a particular focus on fostering disruptive technological advancement,” Conaghan said.

The hub aims to support digital start-ups and tech entrepreneurs as they create new products and bring positive change in the region. The site is already home to 25 clients.

A number of co-working hubs have developed in Ireland over the years, a process that was spurred on during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As these hubs surged in popularity, SiliconRepublic.com spoke to some of the people who manage and rely on them, including the community and members manager of Kerry’s RDI Hub.

In March, the RDI Hub shared plans to expand its site to meet growing demand and offer new media production services for its members.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.