Intercom valuation sails past the $1bn milestone with Series D funding

Intercom’s latest funding round sees its valuation soar.

Messaging start-up Intercom’s latest funding round of $125m sees the company achieve unicorn status, joining approximately 200 other start-ups valued at $1bn or more.

Bloomberg reported the Series D funding round was led by Mary Meeker of Kleiner Perkins Caulfield and Byers. Google Ventures also contributed as well as investors from prior funding rounds.

A massive shift towards messaging

Meeker spoke about the general trend towards more “customer-centric” online commerce and said Intercom piqued her interest as it works in a broad set of situations and handles customer interactions in a more consistent manner.

Intercom says 500m messages went out on its service in 2017, a massive increase from 250m in the previous year. It now has more than 25,000 customers in 117 countries. Staff numbers at the company have almost doubled since 2016, with 500 employees now working across five different offices.

The default standard

Co-founder of Intercom, Eoghan McCabe, told CNBC that messaging tools are now a standard and expected method of communication: “If you think about how you connect in any kind of digital or virtual way with anyone in your life, it is through a messenger.

“Messengers are simply the default standard, the expectation for consumers, and we are certain that all businesses will use messengers to connect with their customers in the very near future. Intercom has been very much creating and pushing that trend.”

Clients of Intercom include Shopify and Sotheby’s among others. While McCabe told CNBC in 2016 that the company did not require any further funding, his thinking on the matter has changed. He said: “In 2011, I thought that 6.5 years in we’d be bored, the company will be big and bloated, you really wouldn’t guess you’d get to do so much of the fun stuff we were doing in the early days.”