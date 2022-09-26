New portal to connect tech businesses across the island of Ireland

InterTradeIreland is funding a collaboration between TechIreland and Startacus to ‘open doors’ to new cross-border opportunities.

Cross-border collaborations in the tech community are set to get a boost with a new interactive portal showing services from across the island of Ireland.

A new partnership between TechIreland and Startacus, organisations that promote tech start-ups and SMEs in Ireland and Northern Ireland, is aiming to scale cross-border tech networking.

Funding has been received for the collaboration from InterTradeIreland through its Synergy initiative. This initiative aims to boost cross-border collaboration among SMEs and other players such as universities and government.

Margaret Hearty, CEO at InterTradeIreland, said that the new project is a “testament to the power of cross-border collaboration and what it can achieve for businesses on the island of Ireland”.

“While there is an existing vibrant tech ecosystem, there remains continued scope for increased collaboration between the tech community in both Ireland and Northern Ireland and we hope that this project will open doors to those opportunities.”

TechIreland and Startacus will work together to develop a directory and live portal showing services firms from across the island that are serving the tech community.

Integrated with TechIreland’s existing all-island database, the interactive portal will be accompanied by a host of in-person networking events over the next 12 months. These will bring businesses together in key areas such as enterprise software, financial services and health-tech.

“The portal already features over 3,000 tech businesses from across the island,” said TechIreland chief executive John O’Dea. “The events will enable collaboration to help strengthen the all-island economy and support the tech ecosystem.”

Earlier this year, TechIreland reported that 2021 was a record year for multiple sectors in Irish tech – with €1.6bn raised by 292 companies, a 60pc increase in funding compared to 2020.

