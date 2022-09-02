Belfast engineering graduate scoops top prize at Invent 2022

Peter Gilleece said the £26,000 prize funding would enable Vikela Armour to expand into other industries such as automative and aerospace.

Vikela Armour has been named the winner of Invent 2022, a competition for innovative start-ups in Northern Ireland.

Belfast-based engineering graduate Peter Gilleece will take home £26,000 in prize money for his start-up, Vikela Armour.

Gilleece set up the business to develop a new type of body armour that provides better protection and comfort than conventional flak jackets.

“Existing body armour leaves the head, arms and legs completely exposed and is built on an outdated concept. It is also too heavy, reducing the flexibility of movement and causes the wearer to become exhausted. I wanted to address these issues, leading to the creation of Vikela Armour,” said Gilleece. “Paramedics, motorcyclists, mine clearance charities, the military and many more industries can benefit from our lightweight, full coverage products.”

Vikela Armour was one of 10 finalists on the night. Each start-up had to give a live one-minute elevator pitch to win £1,000. The audience attending the awards ceremony voted Vikela Armour as the winner of best pitch. The awards ceremony was held in the ICC Belfast.

Gilleece said the prize money would enable his business to expand into more industries, including aerospace and automotive.

“We hope that in five years from now we will be growing our manufacturing base further within Northern Ireland and will be starting to design the next evolution of armour,” he said.

Vikela Armour was not the only start-up to be awarded prize funding. The total prize fund was £50,000. Invent is run annually by Northern Ireland science and tech hub, Catalyst, with sponsorship from Bank of Ireland.

Other award winners included Phasora Ltd (winner of the Greentech category); Pulse AI (Health and Well-being); Thunder (Business Software); and Linc (Consumer Software).

A newly introduced Inclusive Innovation award was presented to Field of Vision, a start-up that uses AI to make live sport accessible to visually impaired people. Field of Vision are former winners of Trinity’s LaunchBox accelerator, as well as Engineers Ireland’s Innovative Student Engineer of the Year award.

Atlas Smart Technologies was named the winner of the Student Invent competition. The start-up has developed an adjustable dumbbell that uses a patent-eligible mechanism to allow users to change its weight from 4kg up to 30kg.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.