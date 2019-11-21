How Ireland fared in Atomico’s latest report on European start-ups

Atomico’s latest report on the European tech scene found that there are now 99 unicorns on the continent and there has been a surge of purpose-driven businesses popping up across Europe.

On Thursday (21 November), Atomico published its annual report, The State of European Tech 2019. The report revealed that there are now 99 VC-backed companies in Europe that have achieved a billion-dollar-plus valuation, with a total of $34.3bn invested in the continent so far this year.

The number of unicorns is up from 85 in 2018. Of the top ten countries with billion-dollar tech success stories, Ireland ranks in 8th place. Ahead of Ireland, in descending order from the top, is the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Denmark.

Of more than 1,200 founders Atomico surveyed across Europe, 50pc of these were first-time founders.

Diversity

Only 21pc of the founders that responded to the survey identified as female.

Atomico noted that $92 of every $100 invested in Europe in 2019 went to founding teams that are all men, which is unchanged since 2018. For every woman executive in European tech, there are 12 men executives.

When it came to Irish founders, the survey found that out of 99 respondents, 73 were male founders and 25 were female founders. There were no non-binary founders. One person selected the option ‘prefer not to say’.

In the regions surveyed, which includes the UK and Ireland, the Nordics, France and Benelux, as well as other regions, there were no founders who identified as non-binary.

Of all respondents, including founders, employees and venture capitalists, as well as people in many other roles, 81pc said that their ethnicity was white or Caucasian. Around 6pc said that they were Asian, 2pc were Latinx and 1pc were black.

Ireland

On the subject of gender and equality, Atomico said: “One of the most powerful reasons to be optimistic about the possibility of making and accelerating positive change towards a more diverse and inclusive European tech ecosystem is the large and growing number of initiatives working directly to achieve this goal.”

The report for 2019 highlighted the Dublin accelerator, Female High Fliers, as one of this year’s initiatives. This 13-week accelerator programme is designed for early-stage start-ups and specificially addresses the challenges female entrepreneurs face.

This year in Atomico’s report, Scale Ireland got a mention for the meetings it has held at senior levels to secure commitments to make rewarding start-up talent a priority. The report recognised the broadening scope of the employee ownership scheme and the full scale review of the existing framework that is due next year.

Martin Mignot from Index Venture Partners said: “Based on our experience working with entrepreneurs around the world, we strongly believe that fixing stock option policies will have material impact on the ability of start-ups to grow and create tech giants on par with those emerging from the US and China.”

According to data supplied to Atomico from DealRoom, Ireland has seen $441m in investment this year, which is down from $615m in 2018.

Purpose-driven tech start-ups

One of the themes highlighted in this year’s report is the spike in investment into European tech companies that are seeking to solve some of humanity’s most pressing problems, as listed by the United Nations in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ireland is ranked in 8th place when it comes to the countries with the highest number of purpose-driven European tech companies.

The report said: “Looking on a relative basis, it’s clear that some countries are much more overweight towards purpose-driven tech companies when benchmarked against their overall share of all European tech companies.

“Sweden, for example, is home to nearly 10pc of purpose-driven tech companies, but accounts for only 4.3pc of all European tech companies, a different of 5.1pc points.”

Overall, Dublin is home to 2.8pc of Europe’s tech start-ups, yet the city also hosts 1.5pc of the continent’s purpose-driven tech companies.

While purpose-driven businesses are certainly having a moment, the most prosperous industry in this year’s report was fintech. Behind that was enterprise software, health, energy and transportation.

In fintech alone, European companies have raised $25bn since 2015, an area that has continually risen since 2015.