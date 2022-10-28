New Irish initiative aims to Scale Up ambitious women entrepreneurs

Endeavor Ireland said its Scale Up programme is offering 10 women entrepreneurs mentorship and network support, and guidance through specific challenges.

A new initiative has been launched to give mentorship and guidance to ambitious women entrepreneurs in Ireland.

The programme is offering one-on-one mentorships for 10 successful applicants to provide network support and guide women entrepreneurs through specific challenges.

The mentorship is being offered by not-for-profit Endeavor and law firm Philip Lee. Endeavor is a global organisation that works to accelerates high-impact entrepreneurs by connecting them with talent, capital and a worldwide network.

This is the first programme Endeavor has offered in Ireland, having first opened an office here in 2019.

“When founders are asked what had the biggest impact on them throughout their entrepreneurial journey, two of the most common responses are having access to quality mentors and a network of trust,” Endeavor Ireland MD Rory Guinan said. “That is what we will provide in this new programme.”

The programme will take place between January and May 2023, with applications open this week. Potential applicants must be women entrepreneurs that are based in Ireland, with a company already operating here.

Applicants also need to have a product-ready company that is generating profits, or a clear plan on how to reach this point. Applicants should also be aiming to raise funds in the next 12 months.

Those who wish to apply for the Scale Up Programme can do so on the Endeavor Ireland website.

A TechIreland report from earlier this year found that while women-led start-ups received significantly more funding in 2021 than previous years, they still only got 13pc of the total investment into Irish tech.

A report from European Women in VC on gender diversity in VC funding in Europe suggested women general partners have significantly less investment power than men.

In October, tech founder Enrika Moore spoke to SiliconRepublic.com ahead of National Women’s Enterprise Day, about how the Local Enterprise Office can help move the needle for women in business.

