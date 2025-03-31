Irish data company CitySwift announces APAC expansion

The organisation has embarked on its first partnership in the region, having brokered a deal with Hong Kong-based Citybus.

CitySwift, a Galway-based data company, has expanded into the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), via a partnership in Hong Kong with Citybus, a popular public transport service in the area.

CitySwift was founded in 2016 by Brian O’Rourke and Alan Farrelly and has offices in Ireland, the UK and the US. The platform utilises data and AI to optimise decision making in the public transport sector, aiming to break down barriers to accessing and interpreting transport data.

Previously announced partners include the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, North America’s largest public transport operator and Transport North East in the UK.

Citybus’ latest partnership will focus on empowering Hong Kong’s public transport network using AI and data, to improve reliability, increase efficiency and lower costs.

Speaking on the announcement, Farrelly, the CCO of CitySwift said, “Citybus’s goals and vision align with our mission to increase patronage by offering more frequent and reliable bus services and to make public transport the preferred choice for all. We are thrilled to partner with Citybus, helping them achieve this objective through our transport data solutions as we work together to shape the smart cities of the future.”

This was echoed by CEO O’Rourke who said, “Across the world, operators are looking for ways to make bus networks more efficient, reliable and sustainable, and data-driven technology is proving to be the key.

“At CitySwift, we are committed to helping cities and operators harness the power of AI to optimise routes, reduce emissions and improve passenger experience. Our expansion into the APAC market is a direct response to the growing need for smarter public transport and we’re excited to bring our expertise to the region at a time when the world is looking for innovative ways to make mobility more sustainable.”

