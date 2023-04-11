Irish insurtech Blink Parametric lands US market deal

The company’s flight disruption service provides customers with options such as cash payments or hotel rooms if their flight experiences a delay.

Insurance tech company Blink Parametric is taking its flight delay services to the US, thanks to an expanded partnership with a travel insurance provider.

The Irish company has entered a three-year deal with AwayCare, a managing general agent based in Canada. This deal is bringing AwayCare’s flight delay service – managed by Blink – to the US.

The service has been added to select plans in Travel Insured International, a US-based travel insurance provider.

Blink’s service tracks flights in real-time once customers purchase flight disruption insurance and register their flight details. If the flight experiences a delay or the customer misses the flight, the Irish insurtech provides them with options such as lounge passes, a hotel room or a cash payment.

Blink Parametric CCO Carl Carter said the latest step with AwayCare “speaks volumes” to the strength of the collaboration between the two companies over the past year. The Irish company said AwayCare led the initiative to bring the flight delay service to the US provider.

“Our rollout of the Blink Parametric powered flight disruption solution was both timely and directly relevant to our travel insurance client base,” said AwayCare president Ryan Beaulieu. “The Blink Parametric flight disruption service has certainly earned its place with AwayCare.”

Blink was founded in 2016 and was acquired by CPP Group the following year. The company has expanded its portfolio over the years, offering services such as lost luggage insurance and OwlDetect, its personal data protection product.

The Dublin-based company said it has partnerships with insurers and travel organisations throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and America. The insuretech said the latest partnership also came about through collaboration with Red Consulting, a travel insurance and medical assistance consulting company.

According to Insurance Ireland, Ireland is one of Europe’s top six insurance markets with the Irish insurance sector serving 25m policy holders in 110 countries.

In 2021, 12 major Irish insurance providers launched the non-profit InsTech.ie, in a bid to make Ireland a European hub for the growing insurtech sector.

