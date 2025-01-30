Irish sports-tech company Output Sports raises $4.8m

The company’s technology has been used by pro-footballers, Olympians and NBA players, among others.

Start-up Output Sports, an Irish sports technology company, has announced the closing of a $4.8m pre-A funding round, with investors including Athlete-led, Apex Capital, European Deep Tech Investor, Uni.Fund and Dopamine Sports. Contributions were also made by existing investors Elkstone, Atlantic Bridge and Enterprise Ireland, as well as by a number of angel investors.

The business, which was co-founded by Dr Martin O’ Reilly, Dr Darragh Whelan, Prof Brian Caulfield and Julian Eberle, is headquartered at NovaUCD in Dublin and was built on the back of 10 years of research at UCD.

Output Sports creates smart, wearable technologies to capture and analyse performance data, which has been utilised by sporting professionals in more than 800 sports organisations including in the English premier league, NFL, MLB, Women’s NBA and the PGA Tour. It is also used for performance and fitness in gyms and rehab clinics.

Eyeing further expansion into the US, the company recently opened a Boston office and have stated that the new capital raised during the funding round will be used to accelerate this expansion. Future hiring is expected in sales, marketing, product development, data science and customer support.

“Output Sports is committed to developing data-driven insights that support coaches and athletes,” said O’Reilly, the CEO of Output Sports. “Our team has worked hard to build a platform that meets the needs of some of the world’s leading sports teams such as New Zealand’s All Blacks and England’s national soccer team and delivers meaningful value through data.

“This investment will help us support our growth in the US, deepen our technology capabilities and grow our team.”

Dora Trachana, a partner at investor Uni.Fund, said: “Rooted in cutting-edge research, Output Sports is redefining performance analytics in sports and fitness. Their innovative approach to simplifying and enhancing athletic training aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering transformative technology. We look forward to supporting their journey to revolutionise the industry.”

