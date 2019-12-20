Jeff Bezos invests in nuclear fusion firm’s $65m Series E

Through his investment fund, Bezos Expeditions, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has returned to invest in Vancouver’s General Fusion once again.

Billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has backed Canadian start-up General Fusion, a business that is developing a fusion power device based on magnetised target fusion (MTF).

General Fusion made the announcement on 16 December, and while Bezos was an investor in the latest funding round through Bezos Expeditions, the Series E was led by Singapore’s Temasek.

Other investors in the Series E include the DLF Group, Gimv, 12BF Global Ventures, Disruptive Technology Advisers and Hatch, as well as several individual impact investors.

Further investment

The Vancouver-headquartered business also announced that it has secured $38m in funding from Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund.

Both funding boosts will enable the nuclear fusion business to formally launch its programme to design, construct and subsequently operate its first fusion demonstration plant.

The company said: “This prototype facility is intended to confirm the performance of General Fusion’s magnetised target fusion technology in a power plant relevant environment. Pursuit of this next important step toward commercially viable fusion reflects the growing global collaboration between public and private stakeholders in this transformative technology.”

To date, General Fusion has raised more than $200m to aid the development of its practical approach to fusion energy, and while the company was established in 2002, Bezos was an early investor in the business.

General Fusion CEO Christofer Mowry said: “The world is pivoting toward fusion as the necessary complement to other technologies which, collectively, will enable the carbon-free energy future we all need.

“The success of our financing is further evidence that the global stakeholders in this endeavour are leaning into this challenge with action. We are proud and honoured that Temasek and other investors have demonstrated their confidence in General Fusion with this funding.”

Outside of its Vancouver HQ, General Fusion has operations in Washington DC and London.

Jeff Bezos. Image: George W Bush Presidential Center/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)