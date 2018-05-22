The luck of Kells: Meath town is Ireland’s newest tech hub

New tech hub aim to will drive sustainable job creation for north-east region.

Within reasonable reach of Dublin Airport and city, the Meath town of Kells is Ireland’s newest tech hub and is the result of 24 months of research, planning and development.

It is kind of fitting when you consider Kells’ rich history in being the home of one of Ireland’s oldest content projects, The Book of Kells.

The Kells Tech Hub offers high quality, modern, fully serviced and affordable accommodation to start-ups and SMEs such as offices, co-working spaces, hot desks and meeting rooms to help them to start, scale and go global.

The aim of the Hub will be to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and help SMEs and start-ups to grow and generate jobs in the region.

The Hub has been funded through the Rural Economic Development Zone (REDZ) initiative in late 2015 and again in 2016 (€275,000 in total) and is located at the Kells Enterprise and Technology Centre.

Empowering start-ups and SMEs

The purpose of the project, which was developed by Meath Enterprise and co-funded by Meath County Council to the tune of more than €120,000, is to provide premium quality hi-tech workspace and training facilities to start-ups and SMEs at affordable prices.

The 2016 REDZ initiative is part of the Government’s programme for Rural Development.

Other initiatives recently introduced by Government as part of this programme include the new €10 million Town and Village Renewal Scheme, the approval of almost €7.5 million to support rural recreation infrastructure, the establishment of a National Taskforce to identify practical measures which can be taken in the short-term to improve Broadband and Mobile Phone Coverage in rural areas, and the establishment of two Regional Broadband Action Groups to prepare for the roll-out of broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

“This is a very unique project that seeks to support startups and SMEs to scale and go global by providing direct access to world class entrepreneurship training and development programmes and facilitating collaboration across a full spectrum of national and international government and state agencies, academic institutions and business leaders,” said Gary O’Meara, chief executive of Meath Enterprise and project director of Kells Tech Hub.

“Meath County Council is being proactive in its approach to supporting entrepreneurs and the Kells Tech Hub another step towards establishing Meath as Europe’s ‘business ready region’.”

The Kells Tech Hub will seek to drive business momentum in the region in order to facilitate regional economic and enterprise development while ultimately supporting the development of long-term sustainable jobs in Kells and across the North East.

The project was launched by the Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee, TD.

“The Kells Tech Hub is a highly innovative facility that will prove to be a sterling asset to SME’s as they begin on their business journeys,” she said.

“The services and facilities being provided by the Tech Hub are not only state of the art but are also a vital life line that will help nurture and develop start ups during the crucial first six months in business.”