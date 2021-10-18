Irish SaaS Kianda gets €1.5m to develop its low-code tech service

Kianda will use the funding to expand its global client base, further develop its product, and double its team by early 2022.

Dublin-based SaaS company Kianda Technologies has received a €1.5m investment to expand its team and further develop its low-code business software.

Kianda helps people with little to no knowledge of coding to digitise their business and streamline processes such as approval workflows, inspection checklists, and employee onboarding, helping them save both on cost and time.

The investment was led by the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by Kernel Capital on the island of Ireland. Enterprise Ireland also backed Kianda’s latest funding.

Riding on a remote working wave since the pandemic, Kianda has seen strong growth and supports more than 25,000 users through clients such as Deme Group, Mercury, Uniphar, Resco Products, and Aji Bio Pharma.

Founded in 2017 by Derya and Osvaldo Sousa, Kianda has clients spread across the UK, US, Belgium and Australia. It currently has 10 employees in its Dublin office and plans to use the funding to double the team by early 2022.

Digital transformation

COO Derya Sousa said she wants to use the funding to grow the company and help it become a market leader in the no-code development space. The market is expected to grow from $13.2bn in 2020 to more than $45bn in 2025 according to Marketsandmarkets analysis.

“Our motto is ‘we are makers’ and we want to empower people with or without tech skills to become makers like us and address their digitalisation needs themselves,” she said.

Apart from growing their team and invest in product development, Kianda will use the funding expand its base of global clientele. According to the company, more than 60pc of its revenue is generated from exports.

“Kianda is a solid company ideally placed to capitalise on the acceleration in digital transformation as the remote and hybrid working environment takes hold,” Kernel managing partner Niall Holden said.

Derya and Osvaldo Sousa, who is the CEO, are software professionals who moved to Ireland in 2007 from Turkey and Angloa respectively. In mid-2016, they both quit their jobs and started Kianda with support from their Local Enterprise Office in Fingal.

Derya Sousa is an advocate for women in STEM and featured in the 2021 shortlist for the Women in IT summit’s Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Niall McEvoy, manager of Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start Ups, said that Kianda is a good example of an innovative early stage start-up that has capitalised on an emerging market opportunity.

“The continuous drive towards digitisation offers significant potential for Kianda to scale and disrupt across multiple sectors.”

