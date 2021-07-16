Kitman Labs acquires Presagia’s sport business

The move will give the Irish company more than 110 new clients in the US, including many in the NCAA.

Irish sports tech company Kitman Labs has acquired Presagia Sports from Presagia, maker of employee-management software.

The purchase will add more than 110 US clients to Kitman’s business, including numerous prestigious National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) teams. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Kitman Labs, founded in Dublin in 2012, provides client organisations with a performance intelligence platform to track and analyse data about athletes. The cloud-based system allows coaches to integrate data about players’ fitness, performance and overall health to enable better decision-making on development, training and game strategy.

Kitman boasts a portfolio of more than 600 clients including members of the English Premier League, NFL, NHL, MLB, UFC, Bundesliga, Chinese Super League and Premiership Rugby. Last year, the company raised $6m of funding which it said would be used to develop its platform to help teams adapt to the pandemic.

This is the company’s second acquisition, having purchased British outfit The Sports Office last year. Investors in Kitman include the Sony Innovation Fund, Blue Run Ventures, former Irish rugby captain Jamie Heaslip, Enterprise Ireland and Qvidtvm.

Presagia is a longstanding builder of HR management software, with a particular focus on “absence management solutions”, helping enterprises to increase efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance. Presagia Sport operates in the area of electronic medical record (EMR) management.

Announcing the deal, Kitman Labs said the acquisition of Presagia Sport “furthers the Kitman Labs mission to empower sports organisations to consolidate all athlete data and operations into a single platform and unite every department around shared intelligence”.

Stephen Smith, founder and CEO of Kitman, said: “Sports medicine is at an exciting inflection point driven by exploding volumes of sports data combined with the demand to eliminate silos and integrate medical insights into performance and coaching decisions.

“We are excited to partner with Presagia Sports clients to create the future of their sports medicine programmes by further developing their EMR capabilities and creating a united approach across all departments.”

As well as bringing Presagia Sport’s clients to Kitman’s platform, the acquisition will give the Irish company access to huge amounts of additional data. It describes itself as having “the industry’s largest data set of health, performance, youth development, coaching, physical and psychological data” which it uses to power its software’s analytical and advisory capabilities.

Smith added: “More data across age groups means better research on the youth-to-professional lifecycle. The added data from hundreds of organisations also allows us to advance our analytics offerings around injury risk, improving the wellbeing and career longevity of athletes across the globe.”

Rene Beaudoin, CEO of the Presagia Corporation, commented: “We are thrilled to have found the right partner for our sports clients in Kitman Labs, who has a powerful vision for the market and offers incredible resources with deep knowledge of sports.

“This will allow us to strategically focus on our rapidly growing absence management business which enables employers to compliantly and efficiently manage the 600-plus leave laws in the US and Canada, all while knowing our sports clients are in excellent hands.”

Image of NCAA athletes racing: jenaragon94/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)