Proptech start-up Kodehyve eyes Irish expansion after raising €1m

The Luxembourg-based start-up is planning to roll out its real-estate collaboration tool in cities such as Dublin.

Proptech start-up Kodehyve plans to use its recently raised seed funding to expand into new markets in Europe – including Ireland.

The Luxembourg-based company announced this week that it raised €1m for its real-estate collaboration tool. The seed financing came from a group of strategic investors in Luxembourg and Singapore.

Kodehyve’s software platform was launched last year with the aim of helping real estate developers, agencies and funds to plan, manage and analyse their construction and commercialisation projects.

It uses modules and third-party APIs to help users collaborate in the areas of project management, customer relationship management, and financial and data analysis.

“Our vision is to make the real estate market 100pc digital, and we know it is possible,” said CTO and co-founder Julien Casse.

“We live in the year 2021 and real estate still largely relies on outdated processes. From lengthy email exchanges to physical mail and phone calls, the real estate market is lagging at least five to 10 years behind the financial industry when it comes to digitalisation.”

Kodehyve will use its fresh capital to grow its team of engineers and product specialists from seven to 12 people. It is also looking at rolling out its product and scaling operations in the main real estate hubs in Europe, including cities such as Munich, Berlin, Zurich and Dublin.

Investors include Laurent Schonckert of Luxembourg’s Cactus Group, former KPMG Luxembourg chair John Li, and former Deloitte Luxembourg partners Eric van de Kerkhove and Benoit Schaus.

“We are extremely proud to have such a valuable team of experienced investors on board,” said Felix Hemmerling, co-founder and CEO of Kodehyve.

“All of which know the real estate industry very well and have the necessary know-how and network to help us accelerate our activities.”